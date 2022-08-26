TMII Enterprises Acquires Don’s Garage Doors, Merges with A1 Garage Door Service

TMII Enterprises combines two garage door servicing leaders to operate as Don’s Garage Doors in Denver area

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- TMII Enterprises LLC, owner of A1 Garage Door Service , announced the acquisition of Don's Garage Doors of the Greater Denver area. Effective immediately, A1 Garage Door Service will be operating under the local, trusted name, Don’s Garage Doors, and will continue to successfully serve Denver, Fort Collins and other area Colorado suburbs.“Our promise to the Denver community is that Don’s Garage Doors will continue to provide the same high level of service that has made the organization a reputable, leading favorite in the area,” said Tommy Mello, founder and CEO of TMII Enterprises and A1 Garage Door Service. “Combining these garage door service families will expand the reach of stellar support that homeowners around Denver have been receiving for decades.”With this acquisition and merger, Don’s Garage Doors strengthens its local presence across the Greater Denver area, including its already robust online reputation. The company will now have more resources and opportunities to help new and existing customers with their home services needs.Nationally, TMII Enterprises serves more than 30 markets with exceptional, highly trained technicians and support staff. They operate in 16 states including Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Oregon.For more information or to inquire about garage door services in the Denver and surrounding areas, call 303-794-0604 or visit the Don's Garage Doors website.About Don’s Garage DoorsDon's Garage Doors is a family-run business offering sales, installation and service of garage doors and openers and has been serving the greater Denver, Colorado area since 1989. The company services all brands of garage doors and openers. All Don's Garage Doors technicians are trained professionals that have undergone thorough background checks and have been mentored before entering the field.About A1 Garage Door ServiceFounded by Tommy Mello in 2007, A1 Garage Door Service has been established as a national leader in the garage door service and sales industry. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, A1 Garage Door Service employs more than 350 team members in more than 30 markets in 16 states from coast to coast. The company projects revenue exceeding $75 million in 2022. ( https://a1garage.com/ About TMII EnterprisesTMII Enterprises is a business corporation headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona and holds construction and contractor licenses in multiple states.