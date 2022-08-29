Randy Carver Named One of the Top 250 Wealth Advisors in United States in Forbes’ 2022 List

MENTOR, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Randy Carver, and President of Carver Financial Services and RJFS Registered Principal, was once again named to Forbes’ 2022 list of Top 250 Wealth Advisors.

This year there were 36,110 nominees across the US from a pool of more than 600,000 registered representatives. This is the seventh year in a row that Randy has been included in this prestigious list of top wealth advisors across the United States. His Forbes profile also recognizes him as a best-in-state Ohio wealth advisor.

“It continues to be a tremendous honor to be recognized as one of the top wealth advisors in the United States by Forbes,” Caver said. “This honor reflects the dedication to excellence of every member of the team at Carver Financial Services without whom this would not be possible. While the recognition is in my name, it would not be possible without the commitment to our clients by the entire team”.

Since 1990, Carver Financial Services, Inc. has been helping clients in Lake County and around the world enhance and maintain their standard of living while simplifying their lives. Randy Carver and his team manage more than $2.3 billion in assets as of December 2021, providing comprehensive wealth management and financial planning, with a focus on retirement income and rollovers.

Over the years, Randy and his team have also earned recognition from publications such as ThinkAdvisor, Barron’s, and the Financial Times.

To learn more about Carver Financial Services, Inc., click here or contact the team at 440-974-0808 or randy.carver@raymondjames.com.

(Carver Financial Services, Inc. offers securities through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory Services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Carver Financial Services is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.)

(The Forbes ranking of the Top 250 Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 36,110 nominations, 250 advisors received the award. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC.)

