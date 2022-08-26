Cell Sorting Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Market Data Forecast, the size of the global cell sorting market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.07% from 2022 to 2027, and the size is estimated to reach around 325.7 million USD by 2027 from 231.49 million in 2022.
Cell sorting is a process in life sciences that performs the differentiation and separation of various cells in the living organism based on the cells type, structure, morphological features, functions, shape, size, viability, extra and intracellular protein expression, etc. the separation of these cells is an essential procedure. It has applications in diagnosis, research, and therapy. The healthcare and biopharmaceutical sectors heavily depend on cell sorting for research and development purposes. There are different ways to perform cell sorting, like fluorescence-activated cell sorting and immunomagnetic cell sorting, along with the under research and development of microfluidic sorting devices. These methods use flow cytometry to divide and capture cells into capsules surrounded by electromagnetic energy. The division can be done based on multiple parameters, referred to as "multiparameter" cell sorting.
What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global cell sorting market?
All areas of the world experienced fear and crises due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Numerous industries experienced losses, production, and supply issues due to lockdowns and company closures. However, the medication and healthcare departments were the most negatively impacted because of the paucity of medicines and the challenges presented by covid regulations in the research and development of new treatments.
As covid-19 is an infectious disease and is highly contagious continuous research is being conducted on the vaccination for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Researchers have concluded that cell sorting is an essential part of this process because of its ability to unfixed antigen-specific lymphocytes and in the assessment of the risks involved when researching infectious diseases. Therefore, along with being essential for cancer research like breast cancer, liver cancer, lung cancer, and others, the cell sorting process was also considered necessary for covid research. The benefit of the process led the market to grow during the pandemic.
MARKET DYNAMICS:
The expansion of the global cell sorting market is being encouraged by the rise in cell research programs and the rising emphasis on cell sorting research. In addition, the development of new and improved technologies with better outcomes is fuelled by several technical developments in the healthcare sector, which is expected to propel the market for cell sorting market throughout the forecasted period.
The expansion of stem cell harvesting at academic institutions and R&D centers, which require the assistance of cell sorting, is expected to fuel the market's progress. In addition, the rising cases of chronic diseases like HIV and cancer, especially in emerging economies like the countries of Asia-Pacific, are driving the market growth. As Asia is continuously experiencing several chronic illnesses, the government and the people are supplying funding for better research activities to eradicate such cases.
ANALYSIS OF VARIOUS SEGMENTS INVOLVED IN THE CELL SORTING MARKET:
Based on the technology, fluorescence-based droplet cell sorting (FACS) is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to its accuracy, reliability, agility, objectivity, and quantification abilities. In addition, the FACS is the best technology with a wide range of applications, dominating the market. The microfluidic segment, which has recently had research and development with advancements in its procedures, is also expected to show growth in the market.
Based on the product, due to the developed technologies and innovations in cell sorters products, the segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The reagents and consumables segment is expected to be just behind the cell sorters.
Based on the application, the research segment is expected to dominate the market as cell sorting has the most applications in research and development activities. In addition, the rise in chronic illnesses like cancer pushes the clinical segment to grow. However, the research segment is still expected to remain dominant.
Based on the end-user, due to the increasing focus on the research surrounding cell-based therapies, stem cells, cell analysis, and its applications, the research institutes segment is expected to dominate the cell sorting market as it is a part of cell-based research. In addition, the medical school's segment is also expected to grow due to the inclusion of stem cell research in the latest student curriculum.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS:
The North American region is expected to dominate the cell sorting market worldwide due to the rising applications of cell sorting in cancer treatment and the investments made towards the advances in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals in the region. As a result, countries like the U.S. and Canada are expected to show exponential growth. On the other hand, the European market is also progressing quickly due to research in stem cells, investments in healthcare infrastructure, and growing healthcare expenditure.
The Asia-Pacific is also expected to show healthy growth due to the recent investments o the key market players in the region with a growing focus on research in countries like China and India along with increased government funding in the area. Latin America is expecting growth around the countries like Brazil because of its focus on cancer research; the Middle East and Africa, however, are expected to show the most nominal growth.
KEY MARKET PLAYERS IN THE CELL SORTING MARKET:
• Affymetrix Inc.
• Sony Biotechnology, Inc.
• Becton, Dickinson, and Company (U.S.)
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
• Beckman Coulter, Inc.
• Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany)
• Sysmex Partec GmbH (Japan)
• Cytonome/ST, LLC (U.S.)
• On-Chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd. (Japan)
• Union Biometrica, Inc. are (U.S.)
