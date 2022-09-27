LA Entrepreneur Builds Generational Wealth Through Vending Machine Business
The SO-CAL inspired vending machines of LA Refreshments bring a bright and fun snack option to two local shops.
— Rogelio Gonzalez, Owner, LA Refreshments
— Rogelio Gonzalez, Owner, LA Refreshments
Local Los Angeles entrepreneur Rogelio Gonzalez is working to create a legacy for his children with his new vending machine business, LA Refreshments, LLC. These beautiful and colorful SoCal-inspired vending machines are now located at two local shops providing refreshments and snacks to customers.
LA Refreshments vending machines will include energy drinks, sodas, juices, sparkling water, chips, cookies, pistachios, chocolate bars, and more. The perfect snacks for clients awaiting their next work of art at One Way Tattoo Shop and Family Cutz.
Where to Find LA Refreshments Vending Machines
One Way Tattoo Shop
1243 S Alvarado St Unit # C-7, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Family Cutz
8807 Alondra Blvd, Paramount, CA 90723
Becoming a business owner has been a dream of Rogelio’s since his childhood, and creating a business he could pass down to his own children was very important to him, especially as a single father. After immigrating to the United States Rogelio found himself working seven days a week from sunrise to sunset to provide for his family. That lifestyle took a toll on Rogelio and his family, after years of hustling to get by he looked for opportunities outside of a traditional job.
“Sometimes you need a little pressure to start working on your plans,” says Rogelio. “That is how I felt when the whole world suffered the consequences of the pandemic in 2020, I felt so terrible and sad thinking about what kind of future awaits my children. Being in confinement helped me think of options to make extra money, and after doing some research I found the business I was looking for: vending machines.”
Vending machine ownership is becoming increasingly popular for business owners looking at passive income opportunities. Vending machines can be customized to the location and clientele they will service. The vending machine business model is perfect for entrepreneurs who want to create a transferable legacy for their children or other family members.
“I appreciate in advance the support of my customers and hope they find their favorite products in my machines. If you can imagine it, you can make it happen.”
For more information on vending machine ownership please visit mobeautysupplyvending.com.
