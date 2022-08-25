Officers seeking information about dead moose calf near Kelly Canyon

Conservation Officers with Idaho Fish and Game are asking people to provide information about a moose calf that was found dead in the middle of the Fish Creek Road near Kelly Canyon on Aug. 24. The calf likely died earlier that morning or late the night prior. Fish and Game Officers observed it had a broken shoulder and was shot several times, including once in the head.

"It is possible that this moose calf was hit by a vehicle and then legally dispatched," says Officer Spencer Wesche. "If it was injured in a vehicle collision and then euthanized, we would still like to hear from those involved so that we can end this as a poaching investigation.”

Fish and Game is asking anyone with information about this incident to call Officer Spencer Wesche (208) 220-9073, or by calling the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous, and if it is a poaching case, a reward is available for information that leads to a citation.