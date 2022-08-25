Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,739 in the last 365 days.

Youth on Board connects students and community organizations

CANADA, August 25 - Young Island residents can gain valuable experience volunteering with not-for-profit organizations.

The Youth-on-Board project has been renewed for a second year and aims to connect 40 high school students with opportunities to get involved in local governments and rural community organizations across the province.

“We were excited to participate in the Youth on Board Program, as it allowed us a meaningful way to connect with youth in our community. Our youth board members offered valuable insight, and an important perspective for our entire organization,” said Haley Zavo, executive director with the Kings Playhouse.

“Young people have important and unique perspectives. Connecting them with local governments and community organizations is a win-win situation. Students gain valuable life skills and board experience in their area of interest, and local boards can benefit from new, younger perspectives that can help shape the future of their organization,” said Minister of Fisheries and Communities Jamie Fox.

Rural municipal governments and community organizations interested in mentoring Island youth through this program can contact their local Community Development Officer.

Online applications will be accepted until September 27, 2022.

Media contact:    
Vicki Tse
Fisheries and Communities
vickitse@gov.pe.ca


Backgrounder

Community Development Officers:
West Prince - Ellen Rennie - 902-853-0104
East Prince/Central Queens -  Kellie Mulligan - 902-887-3975
Evangeline - Giselle Bernard (bilingual) - 902-854-3680
Southern Kings/Queens- Sonia Dixon - 902-838-0618
Eastern Kings - Chris Blaisdell - 902-208-0032

 

You just read:

Youth on Board connects students and community organizations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.