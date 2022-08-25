Youth on Board connects students and community organizations

CANADA, August 25 - Young Island residents can gain valuable experience volunteering with not-for-profit organizations.

The Youth-on-Board project has been renewed for a second year and aims to connect 40 high school students with opportunities to get involved in local governments and rural community organizations across the province.

“We were excited to participate in the Youth on Board Program, as it allowed us a meaningful way to connect with youth in our community. Our youth board members offered valuable insight, and an important perspective for our entire organization,” said Haley Zavo, executive director with the Kings Playhouse.

“Young people have important and unique perspectives. Connecting them with local governments and community organizations is a win-win situation. Students gain valuable life skills and board experience in their area of interest, and local boards can benefit from new, younger perspectives that can help shape the future of their organization,” said Minister of Fisheries and Communities Jamie Fox.

Rural municipal governments and community organizations interested in mentoring Island youth through this program can contact their local Community Development Officer.

Online applications will be accepted until September 27, 2022.

Media contact:

Vicki Tse

Fisheries and Communities

vickitse@gov.pe.ca



Backgrounder

Community Development Officers:

West Prince - Ellen Rennie - 902-853-0104

East Prince/Central Queens - Kellie Mulligan - 902-887-3975

Evangeline - Giselle Bernard (bilingual) - 902-854-3680

Southern Kings/Queens- Sonia Dixon - 902-838-0618

Eastern Kings - Chris Blaisdell - 902-208-0032