CPHO outlines Back to School Guidance for the 2022-2023 school year

CANADA, August 25 - The Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, has released details for the Back to School Guidance for the 2022-2023 school year in preparation for back to school.

Routine public health measures for managing COVID-19 and other respiratory illness are recommended to support the operation of schools during the 2022-2023 school year. These measures include:

Encouraging vaccination and booster doses of vaccine when eligible.

Staying home when feeling unwell.

Getting tested for COVID-19 when symptoms develop and following current public health guidance regarding isolation.

Practicing good hand hygiene, routine cleaning and disinfection.

Encouraging outdoor time and good indoor air quality in schools.

Masks are not required for students and staff in school or on school buses. Masks are encouraged and anyone who wants to wear a mask is supported in doing so. Masks are recommended for staff who work with students who are at higher risk of severe illness and outcomes from COVID-19 whenever physical distancing is not possible.

An increase in COVID-19 activity is expected this fall, with the return to school and other activities, but it is our goal to have students return with routine measures in place for as long as possible. As a province, the most important thing we can do to support those returning to school is being reminded of the many layers of protection we have in place including getting vaccinated, staying home when you are not feeling well and following testing and isolation guidance if you develop symptoms. - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison

If needed, enhanced measures may be recommended in response to elevated COVID-19 risk situations to reduce the impact. These measures may include:

Masks required for students and staff when transitioning through the school building and on buses.

Screening with take home rapid antigen test kits.

Outbreak management measures as needed.

“The health and safety of our students and staff across the Island is, and will always be, our number one priority,” said Natalie Jameson, Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning. “We will continue to work with the Chief Public Health Office and Dr. Morrison to ensure that we keep our schools healthy while encouraging safe and positive learning environments for everyone.”

Students and staff should monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and follow current public health guidance regarding testing and isolation. Rapid antigen screening tests will be available for students and staff for at-home testing if symptoms develop.

Vaccination remains the most effective way to reduce the risks of COVID-19, and is highly recommended for all eligible staff, students and visitors to schools. Anyone 12 years of age and older can get vaccinated at a Health PEI vaccination clinic or at one of the many partner pharmacies across the province. First, second and booster doses are being offered at clinics and partner pharmacies.

Parents and guardians looking to book an appointment for their children aged 6 months to 5 years should call toll-free 1-844-975-3303 to make an appointment. Vaccinations for this age group will be offered at Health PEI COVID-19 Immunization Clinics across the province on dedicated dates and times to support the unique needs of children. For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine for children and frequently asked questions, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines for Children.

Parents and guardians of unvaccinated children 6 months of age and older should make an appointment for their children to receive a first dose. In addition to any immediate illness, children are vulnerable to developing long COVID-19 and the long-term health impacts of post-viral illnesses are not yet known. Children 6 months of age and older can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Health PEI vaccination clinic.

Individuals who are isolating and require supports are encouraged to dial 2-1-1 to be directed to nearby community support systems, or provincial government service offices. This assistance includes help with securing food, personal prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and other emergency situations. The program operates on a self-referral basis. More information is available here.

For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including vaccine facts, immunization data and booking an appointment, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines. For answers to commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit: Answers to Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions.

For the latest information about Prince Edward Island’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit: COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Prince Edward Island.

Backgrounder:

The Chief Public Health Office continues to work closely with the federal government, provincial and territorial counterparts, government departments and Health PEI to monitor the pandemic situation and prepare for all COVID-19 related impacts to the province, including health, social and economic. The public health risk of COVID-19 is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.



Media Contact:

Morgan Martin

Health and Wellness

(902) 218-3430

mxmartin@gov.pe.ca