Governor Newsom Highlights Innovative Pilot Providing Resources and Services to People Living in Encampments

LOS ANGELES – Governor Gavin Newsom today joined service providers leading outreach in encampments along the 110 Corridor in Los Angeles as part of a new state-local partnership to help people experiencing homelessness access the resources they need to get off the streets and into housing and services.

Mobile Homeless Connect brings state and local services directly to individuals experiencing homelessness where they are, instead of requiring people to travel to a patchwork of government offices where services are usually available. The state hopes to replicate the successful new effort in other communities across California.

“The status quo on homelessness is simply unacceptable – if we want to see different results, we have to do things differently,” said Governor Newsom. “Government paperwork is hard enough for those of us who have ready access to computers and cars. But people living in encampments often struggle to stitch together the services they need to get their lives back on track. Mobile Homeless Connect recognizes this reality and offers a new state-local approach to address it.”The three-day pilot concluding today engaged more than 100 people at five sites, providing them access to an estimated 260 state and local benefits or services. People experiencing homelessness were provided assistance with state and county services including offers of shelter or housing; help accessing a birth certificate, ID and Driver’s License records; Medi-Cal, CalFresh and CalWorks enrollment; workforce training opportunities and unemployment or disability benefits signups; and COVID-19 testing and vaccinations against COVID-19 and Monkeypox. Estimated total engagements include 85 with the Department of Motor Vehicles, 52 with the Employment Development Department, 69 with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services and 41 with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.