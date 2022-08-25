Submit Release
Innovative Designs Adds Major Distributor

Pittsburgh, PA, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Innovative Designs Inc. IVDN has entered into a distributorship agreement with Hartman Independent, located in Western Pennsylvania. For over 70 years, Hartman has been supplying collated nails and screws, narrow, medium, and wide crown staples, pneumatic tools and air compressors – and many more fastening and building products – to the industrial, construction, and dealer markets. Hartman, with its 6 outside salesmen, will cover eastern Ohio, northern West Virginia, western and central Pennsylvania, portions of New York, Maryland and Virginia. Innovative Designs CEO, Joseph Riccelli, stated, "We are excited to add Hartman to our ever-growing list of distributors. They will now be able to service accounts in the tri-state area and beyond." 

About Innovative Designs Inc.

Innovative Designs Inc. manufactures the Insultex® House Wrap, Arctic Armor® Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX®. INSULTEX® is the thinnest, lightest, and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit http://www.idigear.com or www.insultexhousewrap.com.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined by federal law. Such statements are based on assumptions, but there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different as those implied. Any such statements are made in reliance on the "Safe Harbor" protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various factors, including the risks and matters discussed in the Company's SEC filings available at http://www.sec.gov.

Joseph Riccelli
412-799-0350
joer@idigear.com


