Seizure of contraband and unauthorized items at Cowansville Institution

COWANSVILLE, QC, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - On August 23, 2022, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, a package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized at Cowansville Institution, a federal medium security institution.

The contraband and unauthorized items seized included 269 grams of hashish and 94.5 grams of tobacco. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $26,910

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.

CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has also set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1–866–780–3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

