Jamestown Partners with 5G LLC to Bring 5G Infrastructure to Building Rooftops

-- Partnership to Enable New Lease Revenue Stream, Support 5G Deployment and Connectivity --

Jamestown, a global, design-focused real estate investment and management firm, today announced a partnership with 5G LLC, a leading provider of connectivity solutions for the real estate industry. As part of the agreement, 5G LLC will market rooftop spaces across Jamestown's U.S. portfolio as potential sites for 5G transmitters and boosters, negotiate leases with major wireless carriers, and coordinate the management of the sites.

"5G infrastructure is critical to the continued growth of the innovation economy," said Michael Phillips, President of Jamestown. "This partnership will support the broader deployment of 5G in our communities while unlocking the potential for new revenue streams, activating underutilized portions of building rooftops for long-term value creation opportunities."

"5G LLC will help Jamestown create, market, and manage connectivity solutions across its U.S. portfolio," said Nikki Boatwright, Senior Director of Business Development at 5G LLC. "We bring valuable experience working with both network operators and leaders in the commercial real estate sector to help our clients capitalize on untapped opportunity and manage it as a long-term asset."

"Demand is rapidly growing for rooftop connectivity for 5G," said Matt Davis, CEO of 5G LLC. "5G LLC is working with portfolio managers and leading network operators across the country to deliver a new network capability that has not been available before at this scale, with this vision. We are also looking ahead to the future and the amenities enabled by connectivity that will further differentiate the tenant experience."

The partnership with 5G LLC includes Jamestown's commercial real estate assets throughout the U.S. Notable assets in the program include Ponce City Market in Atlanta, Ballston Exchange in Arlington, and Levi's Plaza in San Francisco.

5G LLC allows carriers to quickly deploy and expand the newest 5G technology to meet the dramatic increase in demand of required cell sites. 5G LLC allows building owners to become an immediate on-ramp to the carrier's national deployments. In turn, building owners can receive a long-term revenue stream from transforming their rooftops into a technology-rich environment which directly impacts net operating income and provides the backbone for essential amenities and services.

Jamestown builds strategic partnerships with innovative companies to deploy technology across its global portfolio. In addition to connectivity technology, Jamestown is focusing its technology investments in key growth areas, including digital assets, health and wellness, big data, and smart building property management automation.

About Jamestown

Jamestown is a global, design-focused real estate investment and management firm with a 39-year track record and mission to create places that inspire. Since its founding in 1983, Jamestown has executed transactions totaling approximately $40 billion. As of June 30, 2022, Jamestown has assets under management of $13.1 billion and a portfolio spanning key markets throughout the U.S., Latin America, and Europe. Jamestown employs more than 400 people worldwide with headquarters in Atlanta and Cologne, and offices in Amsterdam, Bogotá, Boston, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Milan, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Current and previous projects include One Times Square and Chelsea Market in New York, Industry City in Brooklyn, Ponce City Market in Atlanta, Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco, the Innovation and Design Buildings in Boston and Lisbon, and Groot Handelsgebouw in Rotterdam. For more information, visit www.jamestownlp.com.

About 5G LLC

5G LLC has the vision, experience and operating model that makes it easy for commercial real estate properties to enter this exciting space. In 5G LLC, Jamestown has a partner who can manage the link between real estate and connectivity in a way that is fast, efficient and managed for the long-term. 5G LLC's ability to manage contractual operations, installation and revenue attainment will help Jamestown capture significant lifetime asset value and deliver new solutions for tenants and the community. For more information, please contact contact@5gllc.net.

