Traffic Alert I 89 North Bound mm75 Richmond

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 north bound at mile marker 75 in Richmond is currently blocked due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thank you,

Pam

Pamela Knox

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CIDT, MAT

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173