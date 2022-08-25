NDDOT to begin mowing near state highways in September
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will begin fall mowing operations along state highways in early September.
Fall mowing is preparation for the upcoming winter season to help minimize drifting of snow onto the roadway.
Adjacent landowners who plan to mow non-interstate ditches for hay should do so before the state mows these areas. Private mowing is not allowed in medians of four-lane highways.
For more information, contact the respective NDDOT district office in your area.
- Bismarck District 701-328-6950
- Devils Lake District 701-665-5100
- Dickinson District 701-227-6500
- Fargo District 701-239-8900
- Grand Forks District 701-787-6500
- Minot District 701-857-6925
- Valley City District 701-845-8800
- Williston District 701-774-2700
Additional information and district map can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel/districtinfo.htm.
MEDIA CONACT:
David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.4444