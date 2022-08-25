New digital innovation partnership

The Victorian Government will invest $10 million in the Cremorne Digital Hub, which will uplift technology and innovation capability, develop and attract talent, create jobs, and stimulate business growth. The consortium will co-invest in the order of $40 million over 10 years.

The Cremorne Digital Hub will deliver a range of targeted activities – such as end-to-end digital solutions, and educational and entrepreneurial programs – and support digital commercialisation activities, including the establishment of the Cremorne Venture Capital Fund.

Minister for Innovation, Medical Research and the Digital Economy Jaala Pulford said the Cremorne Digital Hub will turbocharge this rapidly growing sector.

“The Hub will encourage collaboration, build capability and provide access to expert networks here and around the world,” Minister Pulford said.

La Trobe University Vice-Chancellor, Professor John Dewar AO, said La Trobe is well positioned to play a key role within the Hub.

“With our network of metro and regional campuses, strong links to industry, and deep expertise in digital skills training and micro credentialed short courses, La Trobe is well placed to uplift technology and innovation capability throughout Victoria,” Professor Dewar said.

“We are excited about this new collaboration and look forward to working with our consortium partners to add value for government, start-ups and industry, as well as the broader community.”

The Hub will leverage La Trobe’s existing innovation ecosystem – including the newly funded Digital Innovation Hub and Bio Innovation Hub at its Bundoora campus in Melbourne’s north – and world-leading research expertise in food, agriculture, health and wellbeing, and digital technologies.

It will also benefit from La Trobe’s accelerator and incubator programs, such as the Global Markets Accelerator Program and Fishburners Founders Hub Program .

The Cremorne Digital Hub is part of the Victorian Government’s Cremorne Place Implementation Plan , which guides the development of Cremorne as a global innovation and technology precinct.

About La Trobe’s Digital Innovation Hub

The Digital Innovation Hub will connect La Trobe and its technology partners with businesses to improve their processes, products and services through the use of digital technologies and development of digital workforce skills.

The Hub provide will provide businesses of all sizes with access to computing and network platforms and technologies to develop, test and take advantage of digital solutions to support their business growth.

Some of the services provided will include supporting the agrifood industry in developing improved manufacturing processes, and testing and developing portable tech devices using artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things to improve the health outcomes for elderly people living at home.

The Digital Innovation Hub benefits from La Trobe’s partnerships with global technology companies Cisco and Optus, enabling access to their leading expertise and technologies.

The Hub will also provide access to short courses delivered by La Trobe academics to help industry develop workforce skills in digital technology like data analytics, cybersecurity and telehealth.

About La Trobe’s Bio Innovation Hub

The Bio Innovationv Hub will offer much sought-after laboratory and office space for Melbourne-based biotechnology and agri-technology companies working to commercialise their research discoveries.

It will include PC2 laboratories, temperature-controlled storage and shared, common laboratory equipment and access to specialist research infrastructure required by these companies to support their product development.

More on the Digital Innovation Hub and Bio Innovation Hub on La Trobe’s website.

