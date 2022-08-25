DNREC Encourages Visitors to Utilize Guarded Beaches at Delaware State Parks for Swimming

Starting Monday, Aug. 29, those looking to swim at Delaware State Parks are encouraged to utilize guarded beaches, including the main beach at Cape Henlopen State Park and the South Indian River Inlet side of Delaware Seashore State Park.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will reduce the lifeguarding hours at Delaware State Parks ocean swimming beaches starting next week. Smaller or limited guarded swimming areas at all Delaware State Parks swimming beaches will be available through Labor Day.

Those looking to swim at Delaware State Parks are encouraged to utilize guarded beaches, including the main beach at Cape Henlopen State Park and the South Indian River Inlet side of Delaware Seashore State Park, which will be guarded every day through Labor Day with limited staff.

From Monday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 2, Fenwick Island State Park’s Fenwick Lot swimming area will be unguarded during the week but will remain guarded on the weekends.

All Delaware State Parks swimming areas will be guarded Labor Day weekend.

Reductions in hours are a result of lifeguards leaving the area to return to high school, college, sports camps and other staffing shortages.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Shauna McVey, shauna.mcvey@delaware.gov or Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov.

###