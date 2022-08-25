CLICTA DIGITAL AGENCY LAUNCHES SEO AFFILIATE PROGRAM
Clicta Digital announces the launch of their SEO affiliate program, giving independent contractor, and entrepreneurs a way to earn additional revenue streams.
Clicta Digital Agency, a certified LGBT Business Enterprise and 1% for the Planet Business Member, announces the launch of their SEO affiliate program. Through the timely launch of this new program, and given the rampant inflation, Clicta Digital Agency will provide a handsome commission through their new platform giving independent contractors, small business owners, and entrepreneurs a way to earn additional revenue streams while reinvesting in the local economy.
“Given the rising cost of living, we felt compelled to create a program that not only supports our goals and non-profit partners, but also to find a way to give back to the local community”, says Ronald Robbins, CEO of Clicta Digital Agency. “With the launch of our SEO affiliate program, we’re giving independent contractors, small businesses owners, and entrepreneurs of all levels a way to combat inflation.”
In their program, Clicta Digital Agency includes incentives for multiple referrals, no cap on the amount of commission they can earn, and a hefty commission of 20%. To learn more about their program or sign up, visit: https://clictadigital.com/seo-affiliate-program/.
As a business member of 1% for the Planet, Clicta Digital Agency also contributes a minimum of 1% of their annual sales, alongside thousands of certified 1% for the Planet members, raising over $300 million to support approved environmental nonprofits around the globe.
About Clicta Digital Agency
Clicta Digital Agency is a digital marketing agency headquartered in Denver, Colorado. As a certified LGBT Business Enterprise and 1% for the Planet Business Member, they provide businesses with data-driven SEO, PPC and website design services designed to increase website traffic, leads, and sales.
Growing your business doesn’t have to be one sided. Improve your online footprint with data-driven results while simultaneously giving back to non-profit environmental initiatives.
