NEWS: Application for Block Grant Funds available for public comment

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) has completed the state's application for Federal Maternal and Child Health Services Title V Block Grant Funds for the federal fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2022 and ending Sept. 30, 2023. The application is available for public comment.

The application includes a description of the state’s plan to provide:

Preventive and primary care services for pregnant women, mothers and infants up to the age of 1.

Preventive and primary care services for children and adolescents.

Family-centered, community-based, coordinated care and development of community-based systems of services for families with children who have special health care needs.

A statewide needs assessment designed to identify service gaps and barriers and to determine important needs in North Dakota’s maternal and child population was conducted. The following 11 priorities were identified through the statewide needs assessment process:

Well-woman care, with an emphasis on minority and low-income women. Breastfeeding, with a priority amongst American Indian women. Physical activity and nutrition (overall obesity prevention). Adolescent well visits, with an emphasis on overall health, including depression screening, obesity prevention and immunizations. Transition from pediatric to adult health care. “Vision Zero” to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries caused by motor vehicle crashes. Maternal and Child Health (MCH) workforce development. Implementation of North Dakota state mandates delegated to the NDDoH Title V / Maternal and Child Health Program

A copy of the Title V application is available for public comment. To receive a copy of the application, contact:

Healthy & Safe Communities

Section Director, Title V/Maternal and Child Health

North Dakota Department of Health (Judicial Wing, second floor)

600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 301

Bismarck, N.D. 58505-0200

kmertz@nd.gov

1-800-472-2286

OR

Kimberly Hruby, Special Health Services Director

Healthy & Safe Communities

Assistant Director, Title V/Maternal and Child Health

North Dakota Department of Health (Judicial Wing, second floor)

600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 301

Bismarck, N.D. 58505-0200

krhruby@nd.gov

1-800-755-2714