Kamillio platform partners with BTIS for US market rollout.

The Award-winning Insurtech Platform Kamillio announces a partnership with California-based Builders & Tradesmen's Insurance Services, Inc. (BTIS) the integration expands the Kamillio insurance marketplace offerings with a quote and buy online capabilities for Contractors General Liability products with a selection of 5 carriers available in 48 states.

OTTAWA, Ontario , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The Award-winning Insurtech Platform Kamillio announced a partnership with California-based Builders & Tradesmen's Insurance Services, Inc. (BTIS). The integration expands the Kamillio insurance marketplace offerings with quote and buy online capabilities for Contractors General Liability products with a selection of 5 carriers available in 48 states.

BTIS is an industry leader in innovative solutions for small to medium commercial insurance products, "It's a match made in heaven" says Paul Hohlbein Co-President of BTIS "our technology collaboration is going to revolutionize the industry by transacting business end-to-end in a single experience as opposed to multiple inefficient systems."

The collaboration streamlines the sales and renewal workflow making processing faster and easier for everyone involved.

About Kamillio
Kamillio is an award-winning, next-generation Lead & Policy Management System built for Insurance Agencies. Built on a proprietary process automation engine, Kamillio is designed to streamline and automate traditionally manual back-office processes, reducing operating expenses and increasing agency capacity for sales and service.

Kamillio platform is cloud-based and includes a modern storefront, end-to-end insurance products with buy-online capability, self-serve insured client-portal, policy management and renewal automation — transforming agencies to become extraordinary and better connected with the next generation of customers.

About Builders & Tradesmen's Insurance Services, Inc. (BTIS)
Part of the Amynta Group, BTIS is a nationwide insurance intermediary with a small business attitude that believes in building and fostering solid relationships through communication and genuine concern for their customers. BTIS offers a wide range of commercial lines and is focused on developing and implementing cutting-edge technology to provide individual service, exceptional value, ease of use, and rapid turnaround times.

Rob McPherson, Insurego Inc, 1 3433070696, rob@insurego.ca

Jennifer Hammond, BTIS, 760.805.7619, jhammond@btisinc.com

LinkedIn

