Intelligent Waves (IW) Promotes Kris Perry to VP of Engineering

Intelligent Waves (IW), announced today that Kris Perry was promoted to VP, Engineering.
Kris Perry leverages his 20+ years of proven technological insight and in-depth understanding of DoD missions (15 years as an Air Force civilian + 5 years at IW).”RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading IT integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, announced today that Kris Perry was promoted to VP, Engineering. Kris has been instrumental in assuring mission success for our customers, as well as being a valuable member of the CTO and Senior Leadership teams, helping with both technical and operational projects across IW. Kris joined IW in 2017 and has worked with multiple customers, contracts, and internal teams to grow IW’s technical approach, expertise, and experience across the IT spectrum. In his strategic leadership role, Kris leverages his 20+ years of proven technological insight and in-depth understanding of DoD missions (15 years as an Air Force civilian + 5 years at IW) and systems to effectively manage the design and delivery of cutting-edge and disruptive solutions, domestically and across the world.
In addition to overseeing Intelligent Waves' Research and Integration Division (RaID) team of 20+ IT Architects, Engineers, and Administrators, Kris serves as IW's lead architect on its largest Prime contract. Kris has created new, innovative projects for DoD customers and established multiple teams to increase IW's expertise in technical architecture, solution development, and rapid execution.
In his new role, Kris will continue to build IW’s technical expertise, develop IW’s engineers, and lead highly skilled subject matter experts with the highest security clearance levels to deliver operational excellence through high-quality, battle-tested solutions from day one.
"We are thrilled to promote Kris Perry to the VP, Engineering leadership role," said Tony Crescenzo, President, and CEO of Intelligent Waves. Kris's technical expertise, combined with his proven leadership and willingness to tackle tough problems, is an example for us all. "
Kris earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Florida and a Master’s in Engineering with a focus on Software Engineering from Mercer University in Macon, GA.
Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, and platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.
