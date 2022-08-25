April Dàvila, Highly-Acclaimed Novelist, Explains The Importance and Fundamentals of Reading For Aspiring Writers

April Dàvila

Working in a library, aside from providing the obvious advantage of easy access to books, also gives aspiring authors a sense of what people are reading.” — April Dàvila

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April Dàvila, Award-Winning Novelist explains the fundamentals of reading when you’re an aspiring writer.

If you want to be a great writer, reading extensively will help you master your craft. Aspiring authors who cultivate good reading habits will gain a lot from the books they read.

It is essential for writers to be avid readers, according to Dàvila, “I always tell my students: writers read, adjust accordingly. If you don't have time to read, you don't have time to write. It's part of the job. I'm never surprised to hear that an author's journey involves working in a book shop or library. As an aspiring writer, your entire sense of style (including character, scene work, story structure) is developed by reading.”

Reading a variety of book styles can help writers focus on the mechanics and stylistic choices that make different genres of writing work. “I've heard many aspiring authors say they don't read while they're working on a project because they don't want their work to end up sounding too much like (insert famous author),” explains Dàvila.

“To them I say: you should be so lucky. Working in a library, aside from providing the obvious advantage of easy access to books, also gives aspiring authors a sense of what people are reading. While I would never advise writing to fit a trend, it is critical as an author to understand the industry that you're seeking to join,” concludes Dàvila.

About April Dávila

April Dávila received her master's degree in writing from the University of Southern California. Her novel, 142 Ostriches, was described by Publisher's Weekly as a "vivid, uplifting debut." Her blog, at aprildavila.com, was listed by Writer's Digest as one of the 101 Best Websites for Writers and she is the creator of the Sit Write Here writing coaching program. A fourth-generation Californian, she lives in La Cañada Flintridge with her husband and two children. She is a practicing Buddhist, half-hearted gardener, and occasional runner. When she's not writing you can usually find her hanging out with her kids or watching a movie with her filmmaker husband.