TEXGHS Lifts Up Startups Developing Health Solutions to Global Infectious Disease Leaders
Growing nonprofit harnesses worldwide network to innovate, collaborate to prevent future pandemics
You have to network to get in front of the right people, and TEXGHS is pivotal to networking in the U.S.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Locally grown health security innovation network with a global reach, Texas Global Health Security Innovation Consortium (TEXGHS), announces significant technological developments in the work of its innovators Highnote, Safetity, and Zeteo Biomedical to aid in disease control and prevention. The announcement coincides with the launch of its newly redesigned website, texghs.org, with the aim of helping health experts and innovators worldwide collaborate to find solutions for current and future global health threats.
— Safetity Founder Dr. Lawal Bakare
Born from a need to connect innovative thinkers with global health experts at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, TEXGHS has connected hundreds of individuals and academic, private, and public organizations worldwide. The organization’s ecosystem consists of innovators, global health startups seeking networking and resources, and partners seeking the latest technology to improve health status globally. Partners offer crucial support to innovators through mentorships, networking, and investments coordinated by TEXGHS.
The latest innovator updates from the TEXGHS ecosystem include:
Highnote is a mentor in the healthcare clinician’s pocket for the fastest way to learn on the go. The Highnote knowledge platform scales the traditional education model of ‘see one, do one, teach one’ to help clinicians get the answers they need, train faster, and deliver the highest quality patient care. Health systems and practices trust Highnote to help their teams learn from each other, close the experience gap, and decrease turnover in a rapidly shifting workforce.
“We are in the business of knowledge transfer and feel very aligned with TEXGHS,” says Highnote Co-Founder and CEO Amy Papermaster. “They keep us plugged into an innovative ecosystem and opportunities we may not have achieved on our own, like participating in SXSW Demo Day. The culture of sharing provides us with a diverse global network of perspectives and potential partners.” Learn more at highnote.com.
Safetity is a network of medical science, global health, design/technology, and tourism experts who have developed a trip planner designed to ensure health safety and compliance. The technology helps business travelers and tourists learn and prepare for health safety and security conditions on departure, layover, and destination. The platform also provides access to buy safety products and services, as well as consolidates travel payments and health records in a virtual wallet.
Like many innovators, Safetity got involved with TEXGHS by participating in an innovator pitch.
“TEXGHS brought in a great mix of practitioners,” says Safetity Founder Dr. Lawal Bakare. “They created a simple environment and gave productive feedback to help get to market stage. You have to network to get in front of the right people, and TEXGHS is pivotal to networking in the U.S.”
Zeteo Biomedical provides patient-centric delivery device technology for pharmaceutical, biotech and personal care companies worldwide. Most recently, the company announced the availability of a nasal drug and vaccine delivery device, which provides needle free, rapid systemic uptake for fast local immune response. Although lots of technology and resources have focused on vaccine development since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, little has been done to address delivery device innovation. Zeteo Biomedical Founder Timothy Sullivan has leveraged local contacts within TEXGHS to advance these technologies from Pflugerville, Texas.
“TEXGHS has helped us reach beyond our network and establish connections globally,” says Zeteo Biomedical Founder Timothy Sullivan. “I got involved with TEXGHS as a founding participant because we were actively working in the public health and biosecurity space. We were a natural fit. Small companies need access to resources that fill critical needs: collaborative and financial partners. TEXGHS is a channel to these resources with limitless opportunities.”
Join the conversation on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and learn more about TEXGHS at www.texghs.org.
ABOUT TEXAS GLOBAL HEALTH SECURITY INNOVATION CONSORTIUM (TEXGHS)
The Texas Global Health Security Innovation Consortium (TEXGHS) is a consortium between academia, public sector, and private sector partners to coordinate efforts to support companies working towards pandemic preparedness and response in Texas. Organized by the Austin Technology Incubator at The University of Texas at Austin, TEXGHS is leading the creation and long-term growth of a health security innovation ecosystem that supports innovators and innovations fighting COVID-19 and future pandemics. For more information, visit the TEXGHS site at texghs.org.
Media Contacts:
Ashley Schlosser
ashley@liveoutloudpr.com
(512)-968-0562
Mary Green
(704) 576-5178
mary@liveoutloudpr.com
Ashley Schlosser
Texas Global Health Security Innovation Consortium (TEXGHS)
+1 512-968-0562
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other