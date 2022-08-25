Raghu Misra Founder & CEO of the link and Wired2Perform Named a Technology Leader of the Year

Raghu Misra Raghu Misra Gives His Perspective on Technology at the Tech Leader Awards

It was my dream to create a space to help people see that anything is possible...” — Raghu Misra

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jacksonville Business Journal recognized Raghu Misra and nine other Northeast Florida-based professionals as Technology Leaders of the Year during an awards celebration in Jacksonville, Florida today. Every year, The Business Journal honors men and women whose technology leadership has helped area organizations grow, overcome challenges and shape the future.

A serial tech entrepreneur, Raghu Misra is the visionary who founded the link – a custom designed, award-winning 22,500 sq ft structure that is one of the most technologically advanced buildings in the State of Florida. Coined a “space that inspires”, the link serves as a hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, enrichment and engagement.

“It was my dream to create a place to help people see that anything is possible, as they learn, play, think and do - all in one space,” commented Misra. “We have achieved all that and more with the link, where we are inspiring people across generations through dynamic experiences, co-working spaces, meetings, classes and events.”

In designing the building, Misra ensured that the latest advancements in efficiency and sustainability were utilized, including Smartengine wtec lighting, which reduces energy usage by 35 percent, as well as additional products that together are reducing C02 emissions by more than 70 percent. The building’s server room is encased in glass, so visitors can see first-hand the powerful computer systems that are running the award-winning structure, including its 10x20 foot video wall, podcast studio and a 360 Immersive experience space, sponsored by Flagler Health+.

"Another reason I established the link was to help put Northeast Florida on the map as a tech hub in the US,” added Misra. “I am thankful to be honored for these efforts. Moreover, I am grateful that the Business Journal is helping to shine a light on our region’s growing tech culture with events like this one.”

Misra’s latest tech company, Wired2Perform, is also headquartered at the link. Wired2Perform is a workforce analytics and engagement platform that combines behavioral science and advanced analytics to help people, corporations and non-profit organizations achieve their greatest potential.

Learn more about the link at www.thelink.zone

###

About Raghu Misra

Raghu Misra is a serial entrepreneur who started his entrepreneurial journey when he was 17 years old in India. He co-founded his first company in the U.S. in 2000, which later sold to GE Transportation. Today, Misra is the Founder and CEO of Wired2Perform® a next-generation talent growth platform and "the link," a tech innovation hub in Nocatee. Misra is passionate about helping others achieve their dreams. He serves as an investor and mentor for many entrepreneurs and has also established the Sapna Foundation, a nonprofit organization with an aim to end poverty.

About Wired2Perform

Founded in 2018, Wired2Perform is a workforce analytics and engagement platform that combines behavioral science and advanced analytics to help people, corporations and non-profit organizations achieve their greatest potential. Built for the “now” of work, Wired2Perform continuously recalibrates individual profiles with new skills, interests, talents, and aspirations. Wired2Perform believes in changing the future of work into a more meaningful and harmonious space through the platform’s online community.

About Sapna Foundation

Named for the Hindi word dream, Sapna Foundation is a 501 (3) (c) with an aim to end poverty by: Raising opportunity awareness levels and delivering education and training programs for youth in underserved communities; creating workforce development programs that raise awareness levels and support re-skilling, upskilling & mentoring; and, fostering entrepreneurship & small business resiliency with an emphasis on women, veteran, LGBTQ+ and minority-owned businesses.