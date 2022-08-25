Submit Release
Synkriom Inc. Announces Komal Dangi, CEO of Synkriom, appointed to the position of Director, Supplier Diversity for AICC

PISCATAWAY, NJ, MIDDLESEX COUNTY, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Furthering its mission and dedication to promoting successful relationships between America’s top corporations the Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce (AICC) of New Jersey has appointed Komal Dangi as their Director of Supplier Diversity.

AICC is dedicated to promoting successful professional relationships and partnerships between America’s top corporations; public, private and internationally owned corporations as well as Universities, Hospitals and other institutions.

The Chamber is committed to advancing the certification of minority owned business enterprises connecting their members to corporate members as critical partners in the globalized corporate supply chain, The Chamber hosts events by which their current members and future members have the opportunity to meet with representatives who will provide expert guidance through the certification process.

Synkriom is a top provider of technical for end-to-end IT services. Synkriom is an IT service provider and a strategic business partner. Synkriom is committed to long-term client partnerships by creating value across a wide range of processes with far reaching impact on client business models and ROI.

Founded in 2018 Synkriom by Komal Dangi CEO, is a leader and provider of end-to-end IT solutions.

AICC is excited about launching the appointment of Komal Dangi in this role as a well-known and established Executive in the industry and the benefits that this position will bring to their current and future members.

