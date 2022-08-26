Rustic Luxury Villa & Wellness Center in Heart of Tulum’s Coveted Hotel Zone to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

In cooperation with Gerard Longo of Madison Estates Sotheby's International Realty, the impeccably-designed property will auction in September.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The jungle canopy of Tulum Beach is home to this truly once-in-a-lifetime, rustic luxury villa and wellness center, designed to embrace the natural splendor of its surroundings. Auctioning next month via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions as part of their September Global Sale, the spanning 7,455-square-meter property is currently listed for $5.7 million and will sell Without Reserve to the highest bidder, in cooperation with listing agent Gerard Longo of Madison Estates Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding is scheduled to open 8 September and gavel 15 September live at Sotheby’s New York, becoming one of the first-ever properties to gavel at the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Bidding will also be available on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“The attention to detail in this truly unparalleled estate is impeccable—everything has been thought of and designed for to live a life as one with nature, yet still soak up all the amenities of modern luxury living,” stated Longo, Listing Agent. “Above all else, the property’s coveted location in the Hotel Zone of Tulum offers limitless potential to design a dream boutique hotel or other rental opportunity. It truly is a must-see and we’re excited to ultimately find an owner who has a vision for its next chapter.”

Built in 2018, this retreat blooms in perfect harmony with nature itself. The main residence stretches four levels high, connected by a winding spiral staircase, where the top two levels offer truly incomparable 360-degree views. This luxury oasis’s location in Tulum’s coveted hotel zone boasts incomparable potential for use as a boutique hotel, restaurant, bar and nightclub, wellness retreat, or more, with the only limit being your imagination. One with nature itself, not a single tree was harmed during construction, and deep respect for the existing ecosystem echoes throughout the estate’s architectural flow as it is elevated in turn by the region’s breathtaking flora and fauna. Quintessential Caribbean architecture shines with the clever pairing of local woods and luxury materials. Bask in sunrises and sunsets from the fourth-level primary suite, where a private balcony and outdoor shower invite you to reconvene with nature itself. Three pristine cenotes—underwater caves—private to the estate, offer crystal-clear waters within majestic limestone walls for guests of all kinds to explore. Let nature inspire your next incredible adventure.

Additional features include a total of 936-plus square meters of built structures on the land; 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms; Handcrafted structures designed in the traditional Caribbean style with 95% local woods; a stunning primary suite above the treetops with 360-degree views of the lagoons and jungle from sunrise to sunset, with private sitting area, walk-in closet, private ensuite, and outdoor hot water shower; two spectacular guest suites with luxurious private balconies, enormous walk-in closets and private baths; a gated entrance to a sweeping and completely private outdoor space; two additional casitas on site; and solar power for the entire property—all with a location just 30 minutes to Tulum, 1 hour to Coba, 2.5 hours to Chichen-Itza, and 2 hours to Cancun and Cancun International Airport.

Between the bright white sands of Tulum Beach and the UNESCO World Heritage site of Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve, there is no shortage of paradise surrounding the property. Tulum’s Hotel Zone is wildly popular and incredibly coveted, with this estate offering a rare opportunity to own in this hot destination. Wander winding jungle paths to expansive forests of native mangroves or the three magical cenotes private to the estate. Venture into the lush jungles of Yucatan, or into the warm turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea. Delve into history itself with a visit to nearby Tulum, Coba, and Chichen-Itza. Access by air for guests or daily living is conveniently close by in Cancun’s bustling International Airport.

Simultaneously featured on Sothebys.com and casothebys.com and showcased in London, Hong Kong, and Dubai, the properties hand-picked for the September Global Sale will benefit from global exposure and positioning alongside the finest luxury items in the world. View all of the these incredible properties at casothebys.com.

The Villa & Wellness Center is available for showings daily 1–4PM and by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

Rustic Luxury Villa & Wellness Center | Hotel Zone, Tulum, Mexico