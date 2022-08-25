Stephanie Hines Coaching Celebrates Recognition in Around Woodstock Readers’ Choice Awards 2022

Stephanie Hines, founder of Stephanie Hines Consulting

Business Coach voted among the “BEST” of the best in her community - Stephanie Hines Coaching has been voted among the best Business Support companies

WOODSTOCK, GA., UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephanie Hines Coaching has been voted among the best Business Support companies according to the Around Woodstock Readers’ Choice Awards for 2022.

“I am honored that we are the only business and marketing agency in the Business Support category and we took 2nd place,” said Business Coach and Founder Stephanie Hines, whose commitment to entrepreneurs -has helped thousands of business owners scale their businesses for 30 years.

Stephanie Hines Coaching is located in Woodstock, Georgia’s thriving business community known for collaboration and entrepreneurial success. Woodstock is nationally recognized as a top-notch place to live and work. Homes.com rated the city the #3 best suburb for relocation in 2021, and Money.com ranked Woodstock #17 out of 50 best places to live in 2020.

“It means so much to me that the readers of my hometown magazine took the time to vote for me,” said Hines. “Thank you to Reader’s Choice Awards for recognizing us and other local businesses in this way.”

Stephanie Hines Coaching is known internationally for helping entrepreneurs scale their businesses from 6-figures to 7+ figure businesses.

“As a business coach, my passion is to help business owners achieve results they have always dreamed of and so deserve,” said Hines. “I teach my clients the answer to every challenge lies within them. Having a business coach who knows the right questions to ask, holds them accountable then creates and guides them on a proven path to achieve their goals - that’s what helps entrepreneurs overcome barriers to success and scale their business.”

Stephanie Hines Coaching is headquartered in Woodstock, Ga. and offers business and marketing coaching services including one-on-one coaching, Reignite Coaching Programs for mastering the most challenging areas in business, and Mastermind experiences that help entrepreneurs build their businesses side-by-side with other professionals. https://stephaniehines.com/.

Contact:

https://stephaniehines.com/