Manhattan Laser Spa Opens 4th Location in Sunny Isles Florida

The spa is the only med spa on the market that provides a supervised lounge for kids.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manhattan Laser Spa is pleased to announce the grand opening of its 4th location in Sunny Isles Florida.Manhattan Laser Spa is a renowned medical spa that boasts 17 years of experience and multiple locations across New York. The spa specializes in a variety of services, including medical aesthetics, body countering, and cosmetic injectables, just to name a few. Additionally, Manhattan Laser Spa is a certified Coolsculpting practice and has performed over 5,000 procedures in the past 4 years alone.In the spa’s most recent news, Manhattan Laser Spa is announcing the grand opening of its 4th location – this time in Sunny Isles Florida. The location will offer a fully supervised kids’ lounge, which enables parents to get pampered while staff dutifully watch their child. Not only that, but the location will also provide an impressive list of med spa and spa services, including unisex sauna, massage rooms, IV therapy, and medical skin care facials – all in 6000sqft of luxurious space with 18 treatment rooms.“Our mission has always been to provide the most advanced minimally-invasive results-oriented laser aesthetic treatments in a safe yet luxurious environment with an exceptional level of customer service,” says Mila, a spokesperson for the company. “The same stands true for our spa services in Florida and we couldn’t be more excited to support our new family of clients in their med spa needs. Give us a call so we can answer any questions you may have.”For more information about Manhattan Laser Spa, or to book an appointment, please visit https://manhattanlaserspa.com/ About Manhattan Laser SpaManhattan Laser Spa was founded by Ludmila Alichaev, who was born to a Jewish father and Korean mother, and is an inspired entrepreneur dedicated to helping people to feel and look their best. The company started from meager beginnings, with a one room rental in New York City, to building an empire of four locations (three in New York and one in Florida).