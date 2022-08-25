The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers – Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Mississippi
The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers – Jointly Responsible for Over $500,000,000 in Verdicts & Settlements Since 2001
The documents noted above... are evidence of a corporate conspiracy to prevent asbestos workers from learning that their exposure to asbestos could kill them.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Mississippi is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group.
The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2022 were exposed decades ago.
Fortunately, Mississippi does not contain any naturally occurring asbestos deposits. However, Mississippi residents should be wary of the heightened risks of asbestos exposure in the oil & gas, power plant and shipbuilding industries, to name a few. Risky occupations for asbestos exposure include welders, electricians, gas fitters, dock workers, demolition workers, chemical workers, carpenters and boiler operators.
Jobsites and locations with known asbestos exposure in Mississippi include, but are not limited to, Ingalls Shipyard, Greenville Hospital, West Biloxi Treatment Plant, Coahoma County Hospital, Jacob & Rouse Cottages Columbia Training School, Mississippi State College for Woman, Greenville Steam Electric Station, Gerald Andrus Plant, Gariner J. High School, Jones County Hospital, Masonite Plant, R.H. Watkins High School, Kosciusko Cotton Mills, Aberdeen High School, Blackburn Junior High School, Binkley Junior High School, Callaway High School, Hinds Memorial Hospital, Green Elementary School, McWillis Elementary School, Rex Brown Power Plant, United County Hospital, University Medical School & Teachers Hospital, Mississippi Vocational College, Bernard Reed Green Coliseum, Hercules Turpentine Plant, Jack Watson Power Plant, Greenwood Leflore Hospital, Greenwood Power Plant, Henderson Generating Station, Henderson Power Plant, Denman Junior High School, Calvery Baptist Church, Jeff Anderson Hospital, Lauderdale County Courthouse, Mississippi Insane Asylum, Moss Point Shipyard, Redwoods Power Plant, Natchez Mill, University of Mississippi, Gulley Warehouse, F. B. Walker Shipyard, Schaupter Shipyard, Grand Gulf Nuclear Power Plant, Baxter Wilson Plant, White High School, Warren County Courthouse, Vicksburg Mill, Tupelo Cotton Mills, Mississippi State University, John M. Stone Cotton Mills, Mississippi Agricultural and Mechanical College, Morrow Power Plant and Blake Creek Refinery.
Known companies with asbestos exposure in Mississippi include, but are not limited to, Armstrong Cork Company, Ingalls Shipbuilding Corporation, Trinity Marine Group, Biloxi Electric Railway and Power Company, Coast Shipbuilding, Dubaz Brothers, Hunt Wesson Foods, Inc., Rhodes Flood Covering, Shell Fish Company, Southern Shell Fish Company, American Hardware Company, Emhart Company, Mississippi Cotton Seed Oil Company, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Baxter Laboratories, Inc., New Orleans Furniture Manufacturing Company, Columbus Compress & Warehouse Company, Columbus Ice Coal Company, Columbus Railway Light Power Company, Gencorp, Inc., Homer C. Porter & Sons, Inc., Mitchell Engineering Company, Southern Pipe & Supply Company, Oldbury Electro Chemical Company, Occidental Chemical Corporation, Interstate Lumber Company, Hooker Chemicals and Plastics Corporation, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Rudolph Wurlitzer Manufacturing Company, Southbridge Plastic Products, Inc., Wurlitzer Piano Company, Georgia-Pacific Corporation, American Box Company, Cargill, Inc., Chicago Mill and Lumber Company, Delta Light and Traction Company, Mohasco Corporation, Mississippi Power and Light Company, Greenville Mills, Inc., Moscow Screw Company, P E Barnes Lumber Company, United States Gypsum Company, Uncle Ben’s, United States Axminster, Inc., Bailey Lumber Company, Continental Turpentine & Resin Corporation, David Herring Construction, Derrick Sheetmetal Works, Eastman, Gardiner and Company, Green Lumber Company, Gulf States Construction, Gulf States Investment Company, Hercules Chemical Company, Laurel Compress Company, Laurel Light and Railway Company, Laurel Machine & Foundry, Lindsey Wagon Company, Mason Fibre Company, Masonite Corporation, Mengel Company, R.L. Nix Plumbing, United Roofing & Construction, Aponang Manufacturing Company, Hamilton Manufacturing Company, Planters Oil Mill and Gin Company, T.S. Wambles Machine Shop, Buckeye Cellulose Corporation, Buckeye Cotton Oil Company, Century Manufacturing Company, Jackson Water Company, Jackson Steam Laundry, Jackson Railway and Light Company, Jackson Electric Railway Light and Power Company, J.P. Thompson, International Paper Company, Hood Furniture, Inc., Harper Supply Company, Inc., Glass Containers Corporation, Filtrol Corporation, F.M. Gravier, Entergy Mississippi, Inc., Enoch Lumber and Manufacturing Company, Engelhard Corporation, Jitney-Jungle, Inc., Kasten Masonry Sales, Inc., Mid-South Insulation Company, North Brothers, Inc., Mississippi Products and Supply Company, Straits Furniture Company, Crosby Chemical, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Mississippi Power Company, Wicht Insulation Company, Inc., Olin Aluminum, Mandal Roofing, Indal Aluminum, Gulfport Creosoting Company, Foster Wheeler, Gulf Development Company, Gulfport and Mississippi Coast Traction Company, Associated Piping & Engineering Company, Inc., Olin Mathieson, Reichold Chemical, Phillips Milk of Magnesia Company, Struthers Wells Corporation, Toche Enterprise, Grenada Oil Company, Federal Compress & Warehouse Company, Memphis Hardware Flooring Company, Moss Brothers, Wood Preserving Corporation, North American Rockwell, General Electric, Greenwood Utilities Company, Mid-South Insulation Company, Sun Oil Company, Eagle Cotton Oil Company, Flintkote Company, Gulf States Creosoting Company, Meridian Laundry Company, Meridian Light and Railway Company, Rust Engineering Company, Tuscaloosa Veneer Company, St, Regis Paper Company, Shell Oil Company, Standard Oil Company, Thiokol Chemical Corporation, Southern Kraft Corporation, Smith’s Pogey Boats, D.A. Burge, H.K. Porter, Halter Marine, Armstrong Tire and Rubber Company, Diamond International, Fidelity Tire and Rubber Company, Fidelity Tire Manufacturing Company, Johns Manville Products Corporation, National Box Company, Titan Tire, Chambers Stove Company, U.S. Plywood Corporation, Alpo Petfoods, Inc., Americaloide, Badham Insulation Company, Inc., Callahan Construction, Chevron Oil Company, Chevron USA, Inc., Chicago Bridge & Iron Company, Clark Seafood Company, Coastal Chemical Corporation, Corchem Corporation, Corning Glass Company, Davy PowerGas, Inc., Hopeman Brothers, First Chemical Corporation, Engard Shipbuilding, Pascagoula Veneer Company, Quaker Oats Company, Selby-Buttersby, Shook & Fletcher Insulation Company, Inc., Mid-South Insulation Company, Mississippi Chemical Corporation, Bryan Foods, Babcock & Wilcox Company, Bryan Brothers Packing Company, Advance Gin and Mill Company, George F. Houston and Company, Grand Gulf Construction, Houston Brothers, Hudson Harwood Flooring Company, Illinois Central Railroad Company, Refuge Cotton Oil Company, Southwest Potash Corporation, Vicksburg Chemical Company, Spencer Chemical Company, Vicksburg Ice Company, Vicksburg Laundry and Cleaners, Vicksburg Light and Power Company, Vicksburg Railway and Light Company, Tennessee Valley Authority, Tupelo Concrete Products, Inc., Southland Oil, Amerada Hess Corporation, Hess Oil & Chemical, Pontiac Eastern, Kaiser Aluminum, Mississippi Gulf Refining Company and Advance Gin Mill Company.
Additionally, the following is a non-comprehensive list of Mississippi military sites with known risks of asbestos exposure: Keesler Air Force Base, Greenville Air Force Base, Gulfport Navy Base and Pascagoula Naval Station.
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact/ now.
