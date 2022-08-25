Animal Model Market To Hit $2,677 million by 2030, Business Opportunity And Future Growth

Animal Model Market by Animal Type

Animal model market was valued at $1,469 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,677 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global animal model market was valued at $1,469 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,677 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The growth of the global animal model market is driven by rise in usage of animal models in the pre-clinical development by several research laboratories across the globe. Furthermore, increase in innovations in animal models, and rise in importance of genetics in biomedical studies are the other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market.

Animal models refer to those animals on which pathological and biological experiments are performed & tested. Animal models are utilized as animals and human beings share important physiological & organic structures. In addition, some of the animal species share nearly similar genetic structure to humans. Thus, animal models are utilized by scientists and researchers to study & find a cure for diseases, test the final medicinal drugs before it is used on humans, and also to develop new products. New drugs are examined in animals for safety & efficacy before they are examined in humans. Moreover, animal models find applications in drug discovery & development, basic research, and others.

Increase in usage of animal models in virology and infectious diseases, rise in adoption of CRISPR technology, and upsurge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks fuel the growth of the global animal model market. On the other hand, regulations and laws for ethical use of animals in research impede the growth to some extent. However, several growth opportunities in the emerging markets have proved to be beneficial for the market.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) was discovered in late December in Hubei province of Wuhan city in China. The disease is caused by a virus, namely, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is transmitted from humans to humans. There is rise in demand for COVID-19 mouse models, specifically for humanized ACE2 (hACE2) mice, which express humanized ACE2 in the airway & other epithelia and develops a lethal SARS-CoV infection. Moreover, governments and scientific research institutions in many countries are bound to increase research investments in vaccines and treatments against contagious diseases such as COVID-19. The increase in demand for therapeutics & vaccines against COVID-19 is anticipated to drive the animal model market during the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to increase in demand for large number of animal models, due to surge in R&D activities related to vaccines and antiviral drugs.

This trend is expected to persist in order to verify the safety & efficacy of new entities before going for human trials.

The global animal model market report is analyzed across animal type, application, end user, and region. Based on application, the drug discovery and development segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to dominate by 2030. The same segment is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period.

North America garnered the major share in 2020-

By region, North America held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global animal model market, owing to increase in preclinical activities by pharmaceutical and biotech companies during drug development, rise in use of animal models by CROs, and surge in focus on personalized medicines in this region. The market across Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, due to increase in research on biomedical and regenerative medicines, rise in awareness related to animal models, and availability of trained medical professionals in this province.

Key players in the industry-

Envigo

Eurofins Scientific SE

GenOway S.A.

Hera BioLabs (Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals)

JSR Corporation (Crown Bioscience Inc.)

Ozgene Pty Ltd.

The Jackson Laboratory

PerkinElmer, Inc. (Horizon Discovery Group plc.)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc,

Taconic Biosciences

