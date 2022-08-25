Environmental Remediation Market Analysis, Promising Growth Opportunities and Outlook - 2030

AMR Logo

The growth in government policies for protection of the environment is a major factor that drives the growth of the global environmental remediation market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Environmental Remediation Market by Site Type (Public, Private, and Others), Medium (Soil and Groundwater), Technology (Air Sparging, Soil Washing, Chemical Treatment, Bioremediation, Electrokinetic Remediation, Excavation, and Permeable Reactive Barriers), and Application (Mining and Forestry, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Automotive, Landfills and Waste Disposal Sites, Manufacturing, Industrial, and Chemical Production/Processing, Construction and Land Development, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Increase in demand for safety standards related to groundwater and soil has led to the growth of the environmental remediation market. However, high cost of environmental remediation equipment for excavation process is a factor that may hamper growth of the global environmental remediation market. In addition, slow implementation of environmental regulations and policies is a challenging factor that may affect the growth of the global environmental remediation market.

The growth in government policies for protection of the environment is a major factor that drives the growth of the global environmental remediation market. The rise in awareness regarding effects of toxic waste on ecology and human life among individuals and increase in initiatives for local ecology protection are also factors that increase the demand for environmental remediation. Increase in number of environment-friendly industries is another factor that fuels growth of the global environmental remediation market. Furthermore, the surge in industrial and manufacturing sectors in emerging economies as well as requirement of clean water and air with growing population are factors expected to boost the growth of the global environmental remediation market in coming years.

Market Trends

• Increase in Government Initiatives for Environmental Protection is a Key Driver Environmental Remediation Market

The increase in environmental pollution affects humans, animals, and the ecosystem. Pollution can lead to various diseases among humans, including jaundice, typhoid, diarrhea, hormonal disruptions, and even cancer; whereas acid rain destroys trees and plants, harms animals, and also destroys crucial layers of the ecosystem. To protect the environment from the adverse effects of pollution, governments of many countries have started enacting various environmental protection and restoration policies and legislations, which resulted in the rise in adoption of environmental remediation technologies globally.

• Development of Advanced Remediation Technologies is A Major Boost for Market Growth

The nano-remediation technology, which uses nanoparticles for remediation, also facilitates the environmental pollution detection and remediation processes. Nano-materials with analytical techniques are used to develop inexpensive, easy-to-use, and miniaturized devices for the detection of a variety of environmental contaminants. They also have a strong potential for use in technologies for the treatment of contaminated water, soil, and sediment.

• Increase in Oil and Gas Excavation Activities Resulted in Growth of Environmental Remediation Market

The oil & gas application is expected to continue to account for the largest size of the environmental remediation market, because of the high demand for remediation solutions to clean volatile organic compounds in this industry. Pollution is associated with different stages of oil and gas production, including wastewater, gas emission, solid waste, and aerosols generated during production, and refining, as well as during transportation, when spillage of oil and petroleum products make take place. Remediation technologies are used in the oil & gas industry to remove contaminants such as methane, propane, sulfur dioxide, volatile organic compounds, and other toxins.

The market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.

Key Market Players in Environmental Remediation Market

Clean Harbors, Inc., Dredging, Environmental and Marine Engineering NV (Deme Group), Golder Associates Corporation, Brisea Group, Inc., Entact LLC, Terra Systems, Inc., Environmental Remediation Resources Pty Ltd., GEO Inc., Newterra Ltd., and Weber Ambiental

Highlights of the study report

• A thorough assessment of the matrix of vendors as well as major firms would help in understanding the competitive scenario in the market

• Information on regulatory and investment scenarios for the market

• An analysis of the factors fueling the market growth along with their influence on the projection and dynamics of the Environmental Remediation Market

• A detailed roadmap presenting growth opportunities in the Environmental Remediation Market along with identification of key factors influencing the market growth

• A comprehensive assessment of the many trends prevailing in the Environmental Remediation market would help in identifying market developments

