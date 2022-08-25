Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,115 in the last 365 days.

Family Medicine Practitioner Dr. Payton Reiter Joins Victory Medical in Austin

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Medical, a healthcare practice based in Austin, TX, is pleased to welcome Dr. Payton Reiter as a new Family Medicine practitioner. She is board certified in family medicine and obtained her Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio in 2016. She has recently finished her Family Medicine residency in 2022 at the Texas Institute of Graduate Medical Education and Research (TIGMER) and with two additional training years, internship in Internal Medicine at Woodhull Medical Center and one year of residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Emory University. Dr. Reiter started accepting patients on August 9th, 2022.

Dr. Payton Reiter expects to apply her five years or residency experience in several specialties to the fullest at Victory Medical by using her unique knowledge base for the benefit of her patients so that they may live life to the fullest. She has set her sights on targeting wellness of the body and mind for her patients. She is very much interested in mental health, integrative medicine, regenerative medicine, anti-aging, and sports medicine. She plans to pursue a fellowship in integrative medicine and get additional training in peptides, natural hormone replacement, aesthetics, and weight loss management. Patients can call (512) 462-3627 (DOCS) to schedule an appointment with Dr. Reiter at the 4303 Victory Drive Austin, TX 78704 location.

A spokesperson for Victory Medical says, “We’re happy to welcome Dr. Payton Reiter to Victory Medical. She’s an amazing doctor who is board certified in family medicine. We’re glad to note that she’s a Longhorn grad, a dog mom, and a college football fan and that she enjoys live music, travel, and being physically fit. And we’re excited to have her here at Victory Medical to help us out in allowing our patients to have an improved overall quality of life.”

Founded in 1996 by Dr. William Franklin, Victory Medical and Family Care is a locally owned and operated comprehensive healthcare practice that is aimed at anticipating the healthcare needs of patients and designing services to meet those needs. Originating as a small practice in Oak Hill, Texas, they have grown into an 18,000 square foot “home style” facility in South Austin, Texas. In 2020, they had introduced virtual consultations where a provider provides a virtual visit with the patient is at home. They can address various health issues through telemedicine, ranging from cough and sinus problems to blood pressure checks, skin rashes, allergies, anxiety, medication refills and lab follow ups.

Those who are interested in learning more about the healthcare services available at Victory Medical can check out their website or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm, from Monday to Friday; from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturdays; and from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sundays. Those who need more information can also view their Facebook page.

 

###

For more information about Victory Medical - Austin, contact the company here:

Victory Medical - Austin
Patient Services
512-462-3627
patientservices@victorymed.com
4303 Victory Drive
Austin, TX 78704


Patient Services

You just read:

Family Medicine Practitioner Dr. Payton Reiter Joins Victory Medical in Austin

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.