In-flight Catering Services Market to Reach Value of US$ 27 Bn by 2031, Notes TMR Analysis

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global in-flight catering services market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, 2022 to 2031, as per an analysis by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Hence, the in-flight catering services market share is estimated to attract a value of US$ 27 Bn by 2031.



The report by TMR offers thorough assessment of major factors influencing the growth trajectory of the global in-flight catering services market including the growth drivers, restraints, trends, and challenges. In addition, it also enlightens readers on R&Ds and recent developments in in-flight catering services market.

Premium service and economy service are the two service types available in the in-flight catering services market. Of them, players are expected to gain significant opportunities for business from the economy service segment during the forecast period. Some of the key factors boosting the growth in the market segments include low-cost tableware and availability of customized meals in these services, note analysts of a TMR study on the global in-flight catering services market.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=36608

In-flight Catering Services Market: Key Findings

Due to improved spending power of people across developed and developing nations, there has been a rise in the corporate as well as leisure tourism, which is resulting into increased need for and introduction of new airlines in order to cater to rising demand for such services. In addition, the adoption of online meal reservation systems is being increasing worldwide, which in turn, is boosting the demand for catering services for airlines, notes a TMR study on the global in-flight catering services market.

Players operating in the airline catering industry are focusing on the incorporation of next-gen in-flight food and beverage ordering systems so as to cater to the rising demand for airline catering services from across the globe. This aside, companies are increasing efforts to offer wholesome, nutritious, and high-quality meals to passengers. Such activities are likely to help them in gaining major share of the global in-flight catering services market in the forthcoming years.

Players in the in-flight catering services market are focusing on the use of different strategies including regional expansions, partnerships, and collaborations in order to stay ahead of the competition. Such factors are prognosticated to result into the overall growth of the market in the years ahead.



Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=36608

In-flight Catering Services Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in the number of airline passengers and non-stop and long-haul flights is fueling the demand opportunities in the global in-flight catering services market

Increase in the demand for healthy and superior quality in-flight food is generating business opportunities for flight catering companies

In-flight Catering Services Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific in-flight catering services market is expected to show growth at a notable CAGR during the forecast period owing to several important factors including improved spending power of people in emerging economies of the region

Players are expected to attract sizable opportunities for business in Europe and North America during the forecast period due to a surge in the air travel as well as the existence of the leading airline catering companies in these regions

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=36608

In-flight Catering Services Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Frankenberg GmbH

LSG Sky Chefs Inc.

Dnata

AAS Catering CO. Ltd.

Flying Food Group

Do & Co Aktiengesellschaft

Newrest Group International S.A.S.

SATS Ltd.

LLC, Gate Gourmet

Air Culinaire Worldwide, LLC

In-flight Catering Services Market Segmentation

By Offering Type Main Course Breakfast Starters & Platters Desserts Beverages

By Provider Type Culinary Only Providers Culinary & On-Board Supplies Providers Complete Solution Providers

By Catering Services In house Outsource LCC Traditional Airlines Hotel Small Caterers

By Service Type Premium Service Economy Service

By Type of Airline Low Cost Carriers Traditional Airlines

By Type of Flight

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Consumer Goods Research Reports

Travel and Tourism Market- Travel and Tourism Market is expected to reach US$ 16.20 Bn by the end of 2031

Motorcycle Helmets Market- Motorcycle Helmets Market is expected to reach US$ 4.6 Bn by the end of 2031

Wireless Earphone Market- Wireless Earphone Market is expected to reach US$ 18.2 Bn by the end of 2031

Hotels Market- Hotels Market is expected to reach US$ 1.27 Trn by the end of 2031

Interactive Kiosk Market- Interactive Kiosk Market is expected to reach value of US$ 49.9 billion by the end of 2031

Functional Apparel Market- Functional Apparel Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 638.7 Bn by 2031

Online Premium Home Improvement Market- Online Premium Home Improvement Market is expected to cross value of US$ 1 Bn by the end of 2031

Shared Mobility Market - The global shared mobility market is expected to reach US$ 397.61 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 12.05% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company that provides global industry analysis reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel-https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com