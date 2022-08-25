King County, WA Tax Foreclosure Auctions Move to New Website starting September 2022
Last Day to Register is Sept. 8th; First Offer Sale is Sept. 14thSEATTLE, WA, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The King County Finance and Business Operations Division has chosen a new vendor to host their Online Tax Foreclosure Auctions. Effective September 2022, the county’s online auction will be hosted by Realauction.com. The site is live and ready for registration, and the last day to register is September 8, 2022. Bidders can register at https://king.wa.realforeclose.com/.
The auctions will be held according to the following schedule: first offer begins on September 14, 2022, at 9:00 am Pacific Time; second offer begins on September 21, 2022, at 9:00 am Pacific Time; and the third offer begins on September 28, 2022, at 9:00 am Pacific Time.
Anyone who would like to participate in this year’s sale will need to register and pay a deposit of $2,500 or 5% (whichever is greater) of their anticipated maximum bid. Deposits will be applied toward winning payments if applicable & refunded upon bidder request. Prospective bidders can complete their research on the site as well – including links to such sites as the Property Appraiser’s site. The complete Terms of Sale an also be found on the auction website.
Realauction.com’s CEO, Lloyd McClendon said “We are excited to be entering into the state of Washington, and we look forward to providing King County with an exceptional online auction experience as we do for all our other counties nationwide.”
For any questions regarding this new service, please feel free to contact Realauction.com’s Customer Service Department via email - customerservice@realauction.com; or via phone – 1-877-361-7325. Bidders may also call this Customer Service line to register for free weekly training webinars. For more information on Realauction.com, please see below.
About Realauction.com
Realauction.com is an online auction software provider headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The company has been hosting online Sheriff’s Sales, Tax Sales, Foreclosure Sales and Tax Lien Sales since 2004. Serving over 450 counties in 14 states, Realauction.com runs online sales for some of the largest metropolitan counties in the US including Miami-Dade, FL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Orlando, FL and Baltimore, MD. For more information, please visit their website at www.realauction.com, or call their Customer Service Department at 1-877-361-7325.
