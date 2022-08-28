Starlite Dungeon Celebrates First Anniversary
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Starlite Dungeon, often referred to as just Starlite Dungeon, is an online anime and fantasy fandom merchandise store. Established March 16th, 2021, this fantastic new shop has just finished celebrating its first anniversary. Young female-owner Jennifer Svoboda was proud to say, “Our store had a rough start due to covid, but we are really happy to have hit this one-year mark and are only looking forward to further growth.”
The site has boasted a lot of new and unique merchandise for both well-known and rare anime titles. Jennifer was quoted saying, “This last year we focused primarily on listing manga and light novels. We wanted to offer products for as many animes and other fandoms as possible. We carry such anime/manga titles as Arifureta, Bofuri, Dr. Stone, Goblin Slayer, Is it Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon, My Hero Academia, Rising of the Shield Hero, Spy X Family, etc. In addition, we added books from the Dungeon and Dragons fandom. However, a definite favorite amongst our customers was the Neon Genesis Evangelion Rei Plushie.” Jennifer followed up to say that for this coming year, the goal is to expand their plushie, wall scroll, and clothing departments.
When asked what was one of the biggest challenges she faced as a new entrepreneur, Jennifer said, “It was hard finding the right fit for the initial set-up of the company. If I could do it over, I would have taken more time to research the back-end inventory processing options out there and compared them better before deciding on the right one, as it was much harder transferring over data when I wanted to change my store management later in the process. I also would not have worked with some of the website set-up companies I had initially used to create Starlite Dungeon’s webpage. I would advise other business owners to take a day or two to review all the details in new business ventures.”
Rough start aside, Jennifer is happy with the current direction her business is taking. She is communicating more with her current suppliers in hopes to lower shipping delays and increase the transparency of product availability to the Starlite Dungeon’s customers. The Starlite Dungeon also hopes to find new suppliers to help offer a wider range of products. The first area of desired growth is: figurines. Figurines are a complicated item currently, as many release dates were stalled by covid shipping delay issues. It is also hard to get a pulse on available items. The Starlite Dungeon currently orders product at the time a customer places an order rather than ordering items ahead of time to reduce overhead and allow the savings to be passed on to the customers. However, with figurines, this process has been a bit complicated as most of these suppliers’ available stock get reserved well in advance to their release date. However, Jennifer seemed confident that with a little planning and small batch testing, she could find suitable methods and suppliers to offer her customers a wide range of characters.
There are certainly a lot of growth opportunities for The Starlite Dungeon. When asked for any final statements, Jennifer said, “We hope the Dungeon will be a great place for fans to constantly find new treasures from their favorite shows. Anyone interested in following us can join us on our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/thestarlitedungeon, for updates on what’s new and join our rewards program, The Guild, on our site for exciting rewards.”
