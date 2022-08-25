TicketSmarter and Stellar Entertainment Group Announce Partnership

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TicketSmarter and Stellar Entertainment Group have announced an agreement to make TicketSmarter the official ticket provider of both Garden Bros Circus and Monster Truckz.



“Stellar Entertainment Group is a leader in family-friendly entertainment,” TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman said. “We are thrilled to partner with them and provide their fans with an easy way to find tickets and see all the high-flying action.”

Garden Bros Circus has been in operation for more than 100 years and is now the largest circus on Earth with more than 60 performers entertaining guests under the big top. Their newest show is Garden Bros Nuclear Circus and it will combine concert-style lighting with special effects and an eye-catching roster of “Humans Gone Wild.” A few of the popular events included in this show are the Human Cannonball, The Wheel of Death, Motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear and Olate Performing Dogs.

The Monster Truckz Tour brings adrenaline-filled action to venues around the country. During the show, Monster Truckz will destroy cars and make mind-boggling jumps. The Extreme Motocross Team is also on hand to entertain the crowd.

As the official ticket provider, TicketSmarter will gain exclusive marketing and sponsorship rights for both touring shows while providing fans with a safe, trusted platform to buy and sell tickets.

Tickets are now on sale and can be found at secure.gardenbroscircus.com and tickets.monstertruckz.com , which are powered by TicketSmarter.

TicketSmarter is a proud member of the Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY). With more than 48 million tickets for sale, TicketSmarter enables customers to experience the power and excitement of live events. TicketSmarter also works alongside numerous charitable partners, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the V Foundation and the Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation.

TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of Rose Bowl Stadium and the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events - for more information, follow @Birmingham_Bowl on Twitter. Additionally, TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of over 35 collegiate conferences, 300+ universities, and hundreds of events and venues nationally.

Media Contact: Kathleen Gier TicketSmarter press@ticketsmarter.com (913) 231-2674