Motion Preservation Devices Market | Present Scenario on Growth Analysis Along with Key Industry Players

The Motion Preservation Devices Market size was valued at $1.5 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Motion Preservation Devices Market by Product Type (Dynamic Stabilization Devices, Artificial Discs, Annulus Repair Devices, Nuclear Disc Prostheses Device), by Surgery (Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery, Open Spine Surgery): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global motion preservation devices industry generated $1.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Motion preservation devices are advanced surgery technology used for the treatment of spine disorders. It helps to restore the motion of the parts such as degenerative lumbar spinal stenosis, facet pain, and degenerative disc disease. There are four types of technologies used for the treatment of posterior motion preservation of degenerative lumbar spine including the total disc replacement, disc nucleus replacement, interspinous process spacers, and posterior dynamic stabilization devices & facet replacement devices. Total disc replacement has application in the complete removal of the disc, while disc nucleus replacement is the evacuation of nucleus pulpous through an amniotomy ..The minimally invasive spine surgery is the most preferred motion preservation treatment option because it takes less downtime, low bleeding during surgery, less scarring, less pain, and faster recovery.

Covid-19 Scenario -

Owing to reduced open spine surgery procedures, the demand for motion preservation devices decreased considerably. The large number of spinal procedures was postponed in hospitals as they focused on treating increased number of Covid-19 infected patients and postponed non-elective surgeries.

According to a study published in the British Journal of Surgery, during 12 weeks of peak disruption in the hospital operations due to COVID-19, nearly 28.4 million elective surgeries were either canceled or postponed in May 2020. This impacted the motion preservation devices market revenue negatively.

According to CXOs, the companies operating in the global motion preservation devices market. Based on the interviews conducted, the adoption of motion preservation devices is expected to increase in the future, due to advancements in surgical options and rise in the incidence rate of spinal impairments across the globe. The motion preservation devices market has piqued the interest of healthcare professionals, owing to the increase in the use of these devices for the treatment of spinal deformities. Furthermore, the advent of better spine surgery treatment options drives the market growth. Most of spine surgeons prefer minimal invasive surgical techniques for a wide range of motion preservation spine procedures, due to lesser complications associated with the procedure, reduced length of hospital stay, and less bleeding.

By product type, it is segmented into dynamic stabilization devices, artificial disc replacement devices, annulus repair devices, and nuclear disc prostheses devices. The artificial discs segment has the highest Motion Preservation Devices Market share, owing to a rise in the prevalence of spine injuries, technological advancements, and an increase in the adoption of spinal surgery procedures.

By surgery type, the market is segmented into open spine surgery and minimally invasive spine surgery. The open spine surgery segment was the highest contributor in 2021, owing to a rise in awareness among individuals regarding the advantages of minimally invasive surgery.

Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the highest contributor to the global market in 2020, owing to the presence of key players and the high rate of adoption of technologies in the region. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to a rise in the incidence of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and spine injuries and their associated burdens.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY -

By product type, the artificial discs segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

By surgery type, the open spine surgery segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020; however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

