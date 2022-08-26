Steffi Jeraldo’s ‘My Heart and My Head’ LP Out Now via Symphonic
Her delicate voice and lyrics highlight the dichotomies of stubbornness and vulnerability, determination and defeat.”NASHVILLE, TENN., UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The debut album, ‘My Heart and My Head’ from Country-Pop/Americana Artist, Steffi Jeraldo is available now on all major digital streaming platforms via Symphonic Distribution. Produced by Brian Oakes and Sean Trainor, ‘My Heart and My Head’ is an honest, warm expression of emotion and earnest yearning for universal human connection amidst some of the world’s most divisive and isolating times. The album was mixed by Oakes and mastered by Sam Moses at Moses Mastering in Nashville, TN. All 10 songs included on the project were co-written by Jeraldo and feature several notable Nashville songwriters including McKenna Flaherty, Catie Offerman, Tolan Shaw, Aaron Tomashefsky, Cierra Trainor, and Sean Trainor.
Mixing the styles of pop, folk, and classic country, Jeraldo’s sound has been described as golden, pure and sweet. Music On The Rox said of the new material, “[Jeraldo] has proven to be a force in the music industry […]it is even more evident now that [she] is here to stay." The lead singles released ahead of the album, including “Cartwheels”, “Wildfire Mind”, “Shotgun”, and “Splinter” are an unerring declaration of Jeraldo’s honest, grounded, and vivid songwriting style. Music Mecca Magazine cited Jeraldo’s voice as being, “innocent, soulful, and strong” and having, “the bright, forward timbre of Lee Ann Womack and Alison Krauss with the rich tonality of Deana Carter." The official music video for “Wildfire Mind” exclusively premiered with Americana Highways and was chosen to be featured by CMT and The Country Network upon its release.
Listen to ‘My Heart and My Head’ Here
Originally from Mariefred, Sweden, and now based in Nashville, Jeraldo’s career is building to a breakthrough following the release of several well-received singles and accompanying visual content. Recent acclaim:
“It is her grounded lyrics, tender melodies, and charmingly sweet timbre that invite you in and make you feel like you’re coming home.” –Nashville Voyager Magazine
“Beautiful and emotional country-pop scented songs.” –POPMUZIK
“Her delicate voice and lyrics highlight the dichotomies of stubbornness and vulnerability, determination and defeat.” –Music Mecca Magazine
“One of the richest voices we’ve ever heard.” –Cheers To The Vikings
“The warmth and intimate atmosphere beautifully showcases Steffi's lovely, expressive vocals and honest, relatable storytelling.” –Caesar Live N’ Loud
ALBUM TRACKLIST:
1. Sugar High
2. Cartwheels
3. Splinter
4. Every Sinner Needs A Saint
5. Come Around
6. Wildfire Mind
7. Sway
8. Shotgun
9. Already Gone
10. My Heart and My Head
Visit www.steffijeraldo.com for more information and to stream/download ‘My Heart and My Head’ now.
For additional information, promo requests, or to arrange an interview, contact Natalie Bailey at natalie@ladysavagemanagement.com, +1 615-955-1022, or www.ladysavagemanagement.com
Natalie Bailey
Lady Savage Management & PR
+1 615-955-1022
natalie@ladysavagemanagement.com
