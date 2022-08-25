Luminus Financial selects ASAPP OXP as digital transformation partner
EINPresswire.com/ -- Luminus Financial and ASAPP Financial Technology have entered into a 7-year licensing agreement of the full ASAPP OXP™ | Omnichannel Experience Platform. This partnership will provide consumers across Ontario with convenient access to account and lending origination solutions for both retail and business services. Credit union staff will also benefit from the full ASAPP OXP Engagement feature sets, as well as Platform Strategy and Support Services throughout the duration of the licensing agreement.
“Partnering with ASAPP to provide our member-owners best-in-class origination services in-person and digitally allows Luminus Financial to continue serving our community,” shared the credit union’s Chair, Board of Directors Jon Olinski. “Also, the engagement feature sets will enable our staff to have rich interactions with member-owners.”
Luminus Financial’s member-owners can expect to see the effects of this partnership in Winter 2022 with the launch of retail and business account origination. Loan origination for retail and business will soon follow in 2023, and Engagement features will launch next summer. The ASAPP OXP Engagement features being leveraged by Luminus Financial will include enterprise content management, customer relationship management, and opportunity management capabilities.
“I’d like to welcome Luminus Financial into the ASAPP OXP Client-Partner community as we implement the full ASAPP OXP Platform over the next year,” said Tony Dunham, Chief Revenue and Customer Experience Officer at ASAPP. “We look forward to working with Luminus to meet their goals and reach operational effectiveness.”
As Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform, ASAPP OXP provides an equally frictionless user experience in-person and digitally. Additionally, Luminus Financial’s member-owners will benefit from ASAPP’s innovative integration with Forge online banking which streamlines capabilities through automatic presentation of all available products, prepopulating of user info, in-application document signing and back-end staff review.
“We are committed to delivering an exceptional experience, no matter which way our member-owners choose to do their banking with us”, said George De La Rosa, CEO Luminus Financial. “Through the ASAPP platform, member-owners will have the ability to decide when and how to open accounts and lending products, and the flexibility to choose how to complete the transaction through a variety of service channels.”
ASAPP’s streamlined and paperless approach to application management and its unique and highly configurable lending decision matrix will allow Luminus Financial to be immediately responsive to prospective member-owners’ financial needs. In turn, this will support Luminus Financial’s team in serving over 5,000 existing member-owners and expanding the credit union’s community reach to attract new consumers looking for financial services and advice.
“Choosing ASAPP was about more than just the technology platform”, added De La Rosa. “ASAPP shares our vision for establishing a strategic partnership versus a client-supplier relationship, which is very important to us as we work together to implement, configure and deliver this platform.”
About Luminus Financial
Luminus Financial Credit Union was founded in 1951 by a group of Toronto Star employees who realized they could better serve the financial needs of their community by partnering together. Luminus Financial enriches the lives of member-owners and community by providing everyday banking for individuals, families and businesses in Ontario with an expertise in under-banked markets.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP™ is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry.
ASAPP Financial Technology
+1 705-297-2276
tony.dunham@asappbanking.com