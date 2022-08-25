Airborne Fire Control Radar Market : Air to Air Application to Grow at CAGR 8.2% From 2021-2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Airborne Fire Control Radar Market by Frequency Band (X-Band, L And S-Band, Ku/K/Ka-Band), by Platform (Fighter Jets, Combat Helicopters, Others), by Application (Air To Ground, Air To Sea, Air To Air): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030“. According to the report, the global airborne fire control radar industry generated $2.5 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $4.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Growth in usage of active electronically scanning array (AESA) technology, rise in accession of fighter jets to improve aerial strength, and surge in military expenditure in numerous countries drive the growth of the global airborne fire control radar market. However, high maintenance cost hinders the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and upsurge in demand from emerging economies to address territorial conflicts present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global airborne fire control radar market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which led to disruptions in the supply chain, temporary closure of manufacturing facilities, unavailability of labor force, and so on.

However, the market is going to recover soon in 2022.

The X-Band segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on frequency band, the X-Band segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global airborne fire control radar market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. These types of radars are typically suitable for military applications such as interceptors, fighter jets, and helicopters, which in turn, is acting as a driving factor for the segment. Moreover, the Ku/K/Ka-Band segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030. Increasing demand for high-resolution, and close-range targeting radars on military aircraft supports the growth of this segment.

The air to ground segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the air to ground segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global airborne fire control radar market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is because developed nations such as the U.S. have started several research and development programs for evolution of technologies to develop advanced air to ground airborne fire control radar. However, the air to air segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increasing aerial threats, and military investments promoting the growth of air to air airborne fire control radar systems.

North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global airborne fire control radar market, owing to high adoption of technology, large number of market players, and high military spending. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Growth in security concerns, rising territorial conflicts, and increase in R&D activities supports the growth of this region.

Leading Market Players

Bharat Electronics Limited

Hensoldt AG

Israel Aerospace Industries

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

BAE Systems Plc

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB

Thales Group

