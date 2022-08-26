Spin and Shake Mobile Bar Hire Offers Professional Mixologists for Hire in the UK
London-based Spin and Shake Mobile Bar Hire provides bartending and mixology services for wedding events, office parties, birthdays, and special occasions.
Irrespective of location and nature, a cocktail party or wedding event would be incomplete without a professional mixologist or bartender in the United Kingdom. Bartenders and mixologists are experts in creating elixirs and mixing spirits that enhance the experience and mood of everyone at a party. That's why many Londoners hire a mixologist for celebrations, hen parties, office gatherings, and birthday parties. These professionals serve delicious cocktails and mocktails and play with ingredients and spirits to offer personalized and on-demand drinks to guests. Mixologists are understood to be equivalent to Ph.D. in mixing drinks. They deeply understand the components and methods of making mixed cocktails and routinely experiment with intriguing beverages. Spin and Shake Mobile Bar Hire provides customers with mixologists, private bartenders, and mobile bars to make their events exciting, fun, and enjoyable for their guests. It has won the Best Mobile Cocktail Bar Supplier London 2021 and has an excellent industry reputation.
— Amy Hughes
Although both professionals have a similar work environment, there are subtle differences between a bartender and a mixologist. For instance, a bartender knows the ingredients of a specific cocktail. But on the other hand, a mixologist understands why these ingredients are mixed in this drink. So when searching for a "mixologist hire near me," ensure that the service provider has experienced mixologists with knowledge of different drinks like custom concoctions and can put a unique spin on traditional cocktails. Although there are many options, many Londoners recommend Spin and Shake Mobile Bar Hire for parties and events.
"We hired the Spin and Shake team and used the mobile bar for our wedding day. We signed up for the unlimited package. It saved us time and money, and I couldn't be happier! They were professional, skilled, and fun to talk to; the whole experience was fantastic. Best cocktails I ever tried. If you are planning a wedding, I recommend them" - Amy Hughes
Besides having an experienced mixologist to serve guests delightful drinks, the service provider can manage and theme the occasion with customer preferences. For instance, a mixologist hire can manage the alcohol & beverage inventory, customize drinks, and engage guests with his skills. As a result, the hosts have plenty of time to enjoy themselves rather than serving and handling guests.
Professional mobile bartender providers arrive with their equipment to serve cocktails, mocktails, and drinks. They will work with hosts to create a theme, selection of drinks, and requirements before arriving with their gears at the event. So that party hosts can relax and enjoy themselves rather than worrying about the needs of their guests. Get in touch with Spin and Shake Mobile Bar Hire London to arrange for a top-notch bar service that will impress the guests and set the tone for a memorable event.
About Spin and Shake Mobile Bar Hire
Spin and Shake Mobile Bar Hire is a London-based bartender event service provider offering mixologists and bartenders for hire. Customers can visit its website (https://spinandshake.co.uk/) to choose different cocktails (vodka, gin, tequila, rum, and mocktails) and book. Spin and Shake maintains a 5-star rating on Google and is the winner of the UK Enterprise Awards 2021 - Best Mobile Cocktail Bar Supplier London 2021.
