Cosmetic Implants Market Exceed valuation of US$ 18.8 billion with a potential Growth rate of 7.5% by 2030, Analysed by Revenue, CAGR, Share, Trends and Outlook

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest trending report published by Growth Plus Reports the global cosmetic implants market is expected to clock US$ 18.8 billion by 2030 owing to an exponential surge in cosmetic surgeries and increasing awareness of aesthetic appearance with minimally invasive surgeries.

Market Drivers

The global market for cosmetic implants is being driven forward by the rising demand for surgical cosmetic implants to enhance facial appearance and beauty. Furthermore, the market for cosmetic implants is expanding due to increased R&D efforts in surgical imaging technologies. Surgical imaging equipment helps patients feel more comfortable and helps treatment go more successfully. For instance, the Axeos 3D/2D imaging system will be made available in August 2020, according to Dentsply Sirona, a global leader in dental implants and prostheses. A procedural extension is made possible by this technology, which increases patient clinical trust and offers an amazing patient experience.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on application, the global cosmetic implants market has been segmented into:

Dental Implants

Facial Implants

Breast Implants

Others

The dental implants are further segmented into root form and plate form; whereas breast implants are also subsegment into saline filled and silicone gel filled. During the forecast period, the dental implants segment is anticipated to progress at the highest CAGR due to growing demand for prosthetics and the greater usage of dental implants in numerous therapeutic disciplines. One of the main factors driving the demand for dental implants is assumed to be the increased frequency of dental injuries brought on by sports-related injuries and auto accidents. According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, 3 million Americans currently have dental implants, and that figure is increasing by 500,000 per year.

The growth of the market is also attributed to improved results, more accessibility, and technologically advanced dental implants that enhance function and health. A significant change in demand is anticipated to result from the advent of technologically advanced dental surgery, such as computer-assisted dental implant surgery, which eliminates the risk of bone loss.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD 9.8 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 18.8 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Material, Application, End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on regions, the global cosmetic implants market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

In addition to leading regional growth, North America also contributes significantly to global sales. The region is expanding as a result of increased patient awareness of disease remitted therapies, an increase in the prevalence of the target diseases, and high public and private healthcare spending. Additionally, it is anticipated that favorable reimbursement rules, a robust trial pipeline, and the approval of innovative medications will all support revenue growth. The rising usefulness of injury care-related items is fuelling this vertical's expansion.

Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth. According to the ministry of health and family welfare, over 60% of Indians have dental caries, and approximately 85% of them have periodontal disease. India is also known as the oral cancer capital of the world. Key players now have more options to serve the enormous untapped audience who suffers from tooth loss. Additionally, it is predicted that rising economic stability and purchasing power will hasten the market growth. Moreover, it is anticipated that the ageing population in Asian nations like China and Japan, which have sizable untapped markets, will propel market expansion throughout the projection period. Consequently, there is an increase in demand for various surgical and restorative therapies. Additionally, rising self-care spending and high awareness of the range of health care options available are predicted to fuel market expansion.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players in the global cosmetic implants market include:

Aesthetic and Reconstructive Technologies (AART) Inc

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

3M Health Care

DENTSPLY International Inc

Laboratories Arion

Allergan, Inc

GC Aesthetics

Implantech Associates Inc

Nobel Biocare Holding AG

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Institut Straumann AG

Sientra Inc

Zimmer Holdings Inc

Spectrum Designs Medical

