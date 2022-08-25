Food Certification Market Future Scenarios, Growth | Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.8% by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food certification market is projected to reach value of USD 6.90 billion by 2027, according to a recent analysis by Emergen Research. Change in consumers' consumption habits, preference for organic foods, rise in the living standards, and consumer's requirement for quality products are some of the vital factors driving the market. Formulation of strict regulations regarding food safety has acted as a river of the market. Food certification has been essential in resolving critical issues related to supply chain in the food sector. The certification helps in growth of the economy of a nation through imports and exports.

The Food Certification market report focuses on the economic developments and consumer spending trends across different countries for the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The research further reveals which countries and regions will have a better standing in the years to come. Apart from this, the study talks about the growth rate, market share as well as the recent developments in the Food Certification industry worldwide. Besides, the special mention of major market players adds importance to the overall market study.

Some of the features of Food Certification Market Report:

In September 2020, Intertek and a few other organizations started a new partnership to launch a brand-new shared audit program collectively. This program would lend a helping hand to create a safe food supply chain with its audit, which would help in certification.

In March 2019, DNV established an AI (Artificial Intelligence) research center to offer better and accurate solutions to enhance food surveys, inspection, and audit in Shanghai, China

The ISO 22000 certification focuses on securing and maintaining a supply chain. It has principles of integrated management systems and it is formulated as per the HACCP principles of the Codex Alimentarius and other essential standards in the ISO management systems. This certification helps control the risks in the food industry. ISO 22000 specifies that all the probable hazards expected to happen in a food chain should be identified and assessed. Therefore, it provides means to determine and document why a specific organization needs to control certain types of identified threats.

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Food Certification market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Food Certification Market Includes:

Lloyd's Register, DEKRA, Intertek, International Certification Ltd, Asure Quality, Bureau Veritas, DNV, Eurofins, TQ Cert, and TUV SUD.

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2020-2027.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global food certification market based on application, type, risk, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Processed Meat & Poultry

Organic Food

Dairy Products

Seafood

Beverages

Infant Foods

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

ISO 22000

Halal

Kosher

SQF

FSSAI

BRC

Others

Risk Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

High Risk

Low Risk

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Food Certification market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Food Certification market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Food Certification market.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

