Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,419 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,623 in the last 365 days.

Uruguay National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Uruguay on the 197th anniversary of your independence on August 25th.

The United States deeply appreciates our long and fruitful partnership with Uruguay. Our wide-ranging collaboration to build commercial, technological, cultural, and academic ties is guided by our shared values and a commitment to democratic governance. We welcome Uruguay’s leadership in the hemisphere, as a strong advocate for democracy and as an exemplar for efforts to mitigate the causes and effects of global climate change.

The United States extends its best wishes to the people of Uruguay as they celebrate their independence.

You just read:

Uruguay National Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.