Zeolite Market Estimated to Exceed 2.39 Million Tons Globally By 2027: Growth Rate 2.58%

Zeolite Market

The global zeolite market size reached 2.04 Million Tons in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.58% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Zeolite Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on zeolite industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global zeolite market size reached 2.04 Million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 2.39 Million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.58% during 2022-2027.

Zeolites are solid minerals made up of alumina, silica, and oxygen that form a three-dimensional crystalline sieve framework around which microparticles can be trapped, such as water. During industrial production, zeolites are synthesized on a large scale from aluminosilicate gels or mined naturally as volcanic rocks. Stable and selective in conversion, these minerals also possess a high absorption capacity for liquids. As a result, they are extensively utilized in the refinery, construction, agriculture, biogas, detergents, medical, and nuclear applications.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/zeolite-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Zeolite Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for reaction accelerator catalysts in petrochemical production. This can be attributed to considerable growth in the petrochemical industry. In addition to this, the extensive adoption of phosphate-free detergents resulting in the use of zeolites in detergent manufacturing is also providing an impetus to the market. Moreover, the augmenting demand for automobiles resulting in the wide consumption of fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for fuels is further creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors providing a boost to the market include the increasing demand for environment-friendly detergents, rapid urbanization and inflating disposable incomes of the masses.

Explore Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/zeolite-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Arkema

• BASF

• Honeywell International

• Tosoh Corporation

• Zeochem

Zeolite Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type and application.

Breakup by Type:

• Natural

• Synthetic zeolite

Breakup by Application:

• Detergent

• Catalyst

• Adsorbent

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

Other Reports of IMARC Group:

India Water Pumps Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-water-pumps-market

India Internet of Things Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-internet-of-things-market

India Home Furnishings Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-home-furnishings-market

India Ceiling Fan Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-ceiling-fan-market

India Mobile Payment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-mobile-payment-market

India Male Grooming Products Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-male-grooming-products-market

India Prepaid Cards Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-prepaid-cards-market

India Roofing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-roofing-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.