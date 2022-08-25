By 2028, Online Reading Platform Market will be worth USD 6.76 billion | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the Online Reading Platform market. The rising demand for the Online Reading Platform market is expected to drive the demand for Online Reading Platform market, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

The global online reading platform market size is expected to reach USD 6.76 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Factors such as increasing use of portable reading devices such as smartphones and tablets, as well as growing consumer preference for reading books online or as an e-Book rather than in print are expected to drive global online reading platform market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The number of digital readers are increasing day by day as a result of increasing consumer preference for reading books online. Individuals currently prefer e-Books instead of carrying printed paper books around. Rapid adoption of smartphones and tablets is further boosting demand for e-Books, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the global market. Digital readers, also known as e-Readers, have gained steady popularity among a wide range of consumers in recent years. Students are the audience who have gained a major benefit owing to no need to carry around a heavy schoolbag with books.

Key point summary of the report:

Industrial structure analysis of the Online Reading Platform market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Online Reading Platform market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Online Reading Platform market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements,

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Landscape:

The latest report encases an in-depth summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the Online Reading Platform market, with systematic profiling of the companies operating across this industry. In this section of the report, experts have listed down the strategic initiatives undertaken by these market rivals for proposed business expansion. Additionally, it highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of the established and new players have also been assessed in the report through effective analytical tools like SWOT analysis.

Some major companies in the global market report include Amazon.com Inc., Barnes and Noble LLC, Rakuten Kobo Inc., Macmillan Publishers Ltd., Apple Inc., Lulu Press Inc., Smashwords Inc., DIY Media Group Inc., Scribd Inc., and Blurb Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global online reading platform market on the basis of application, deployment mode, subscription, language, reading behavior, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Subscription Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Language Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Reading Behavior Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Personal

Commercial

Cloud-based

Website-based

One Time License

Yearly

Quarterly

Monthly

Chinese

English

Other Languages

Shallow

Scanning

Idle

Regular

Key Highlights from the Report

Weekly segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period owing to robust demand of short term and effective subscription packages.

One-time license segment is expected to register rapid revenue growth during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of one-time license subscriptions.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 owing to presence of major market players in countries in this region.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

