Assetfinx Delivering Customized White Label Cryptocurrency Exchange Development Services to 100+ Countries
Assetfinx, popularly known for introducing next-gen blockchain applications, is set to introduce its feature rich cryptocurrency exchange development services.MADURAI, INDIA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading blockchain development company, assetfinx announcing the launch of white label crypto exchange development service for its global clients. The company affirms the adoption of new technologies and features in its white label cryptocurrency exchange software could attract the entrepreneurs to start promising exchange platforms in the near future.
The increased need for operational efficiency and transparency in the payment system of the financial system has raised the demand for data security. This is the major reason for the massive growth of the global crypto market.
Cryptocurrencies have been a buzzword for really a long time. But, so far 2020 is a phenomenal year for the crypto industry. The exchange market has shown tremendous growth of +307% and reached a volume of $534 billion. As a result of this exponential growth, the interest in crypto trading and the need for a secured, robust crypto exchange platform also scaled up. The crypto exchange market is expected to grow from USD 910.3 million in 2021 to USD 1,902.5 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 11.1%. These crazy statistics are leading to an increased demand for the best-in-class cryptocurrency exchange development.
By understanding the true weightage of the crypto exchange platforms, AssetfinX a leading blockchain application development company has extended its helping hands in delivering white label cryptocurrency exchange software development services. With the motto of helping entrepreneurs and enterprises to set their success path in the crypto space, the expert developers at AssetfinX have developed a future-ready, customizable, secured, and robust white label crypto exchange software. They also provide developed services for cryptocurrency exchange website development like Binance, WazirX, Coinbase, Remitano, and LocalBitcoins.
When talking with the young and energetic managing director of AssetfinX, he shared a few valuable words about their motto. “The motto is to help out clients in exploring the crypto industry in every aspect. We are constantly working hard in delivering a tailor-made cryptocurrency exchange platform to our worthy customers.” - he said. When asking about their success strategy. He simply answered like “There is no secret to success. It is the result of always delivery more than expectation of our clients”
When asking them about the meaning of white label crypto exchange, An expert from the research and development team answered brilliantly that “White labels are the solutions having customizable UI/UX design and layout. The features included are default and can be customized with additional payments.”
Furthermore, the company has strong proof of utilizing advanced technologies for developing cryptocurrency exchange applications. The Chief Operating Officer of AssetfinX claims that "we provide opportunities for people to build a business with a wide variety of choices. "
He also listed the types of cryptocurrency exchange platforms that they develop.
1. Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange
2. Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange
3. Peer To Peer Cryptocurrency Exchange
4. Hybrid Cryptocurrency Exchange
5. Cryptocurrency Swapping Platforms
6. Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange
Finally, Apart from providing cryptocurrency exchange platform development solutions with different modules like spot trading, margin trading, or derivatives trading, AssetfinX also continuously works to provide all the features and functionalities into the solutions under a pocket-friendly budget without compromising on the quality. The team of Assetfinx seems to have extended knowledge in developing next-gen exchange platforms. Those who wish to build cryptocurrency exchange platforms with uptrend features can have assetfinx as their top choice to get guaranteed service at a budget-friendly cost.
About AssetfinX - A frontline Blockchain Development firm with depth experience in consulting, development, and promotion of enterprise-grade white label solutions. It was launched in 2015 having successfully delivered 100+ projects and has 500+ happy clients all across the globe. AssetfinX is also providing services for Metaverse, NFT, DeFi, etc.
