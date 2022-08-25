EEG Electrodes Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global EEG Electrodes Market To Be Driven By The Rising Prevalence Of Neurological Disorders In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global EEG Electrodes Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global EEG Electrodes market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, application, end-use and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7.2%
The rising prevalence of neurological disorders, as well as increased awareness about their treatment, has resulted in an increased demand for EEG procedures, which is assisting the global growth of the EEG electrodes market.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
An electroencephalogram, or EEG, is a procedure that measures electrical activity in the brain using small metal discs (electrodes) attached to your scalp. EEG is becoming more popular because it has a higher temporal resolution than techniques like fMRI or PET.
The global EEG electrodes market can be broadly categorised based on segments like product types, applications, end-users, and regions.
Product Type:
• Passive Electrodes
• Active Electrodes
• Dry
• Others
Application:
• Diagnostic Electrodes
• Therapeutic Electrodes
• Others
End-User:
• Hospitals
• Academic and Research Institutes
• Others
Regions:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• The Middle East
• Africa
• The Asia Pacific
Market Trends
The global EEG electrodes market is growing due to an increase in the incidence of neurological disorders and a preference for dry electrodes over electrolyte gels. The use of electrolyte gels repeatedly in wet Ag/AgCl electrodes can cause skin irritation. Dry electrodes help to solve these issues by eliminating the need for wet gel and reducing setup time by making direct contact with the scalp.
The shorter setup time is especially beneficial for studies conducted in hospitals. Dry electrodes also help to cut down on the time it takes between recording sessions. The dry electrodes segment is expected to grow because of these favorable properties. Developing conductive textile for use in dry contact electrodes would expand its market for long-term applications even more. Over the forecast period, the growing use of dry electrodes is expected to benefit the overall EEG electrodes industry.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), General Electric Company, Nissha Co Ltd., NeuroWave Systems Inc., Ambu A/S., Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
