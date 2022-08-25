Read more about Huntsville, Alabama Men Arrested in Walker County Murder Investigation

Two men have been arrested in connection to the death of Dakota Bradshaw in Rossville, GA. Kavon Collier, age 23, of Huntsville, AL, and Eric Dodds, age 23, of Huntsville, AL have both been charged with murder.

On Monday, August 1, 2022, Walker County Sheriff’s Office Major Mike Freeman contacted the GBI for assistance in investigating Bradshaw’s death. At 1:17 p.m., Walker County Sheriff’s deputies and Rossville Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at 417 East Peachtree Street, Rossville, Georgia. Deputies and officers arrived on scene to find Dakota Bradshaw shot inside his home. Bradshaw was taken to Erlanger Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Witnesses saw a red truck and a blue Dodge Challenger leaving the home of the incident and described a shooter getting into the red truck and speeding away.

On Monday, August 8, 2022, the GBI obtained a murder warrant for Johntae Kavon Collier. On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, the United States Marshals Task Force in Huntsville, special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Huntsville Police Department SWAT team and crime scene specialists, executed a search warrant at 7203 Chatfield Way NW, Huntsville, Alabama, and arrested Collier. Collier was taken to the Madison County Jail (AL). Collier waived extradition and is now in the Walker County Jail.

On Monday, August 15, 2022, the GBI obtained murder warrants for Eric Dodds. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Dodds was taken into custody by the US Marshal’s Task Force in Huntsville and taken to the Limestone County Jail, awaiting extradition to Walker County, GA.

The GBI and Walker County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service, Alabama State Law Enforcement Agency, Huntsville Police Department (AL), Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (AL), the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Rossville Police Department, and the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this investigation.