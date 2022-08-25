Community Members Celebrate After Graduating Tools for Life Skills Development Training
Over 100 different specialists cheerily pose for a group shot after being equipped with tools to handle life
100 South Africans from various sectors of society graduated after they completed the Tools for Life skills training.
This is exactly what I have been looking for and praying for!”KYALAMI, MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, over 100 South Africans from various sectors of society converged at Castle Kyalami for yet another successful graduation after they all completed the Tools for Life training provided by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers. In attendance were Region E-government officials, educators, ward counselors, religious leaders, community leaders, and even newly elected Mrs. Universe Africa Ms. Mpho Mogotsi, bringing a total number of over 8,000 people who have graduated from the Tools for Life program since 2020.
— Mpho Mogotsi – Mrs. Universe Africa
The event began with an impactful speech from the program director, Sandile Hlayisi who congratulated the attendees profusely. In his words, this empowerment training enables individuals to be able to handle daily life problems, no matter what they can be.
“Real empowerment begins with getting an individual to believe that they can control life and achieve their dreams. This program is called Tools for Life because it equips individuals with tools to handle life. That is exactly what the creator of these skills, L. Ron Hubbard wanted when he authored this powerful program” added Hlayisi.
The Tools for Life program given by well-known NPO, Scientology Volunteer Ministers consists of various practical courses that address everything from communications, conflict resolution, and how to improve learning to handling drug abuse, children, achieving goals, and more.
The graduates were then taken through real-life success stories of individuals who are using these skills to help their communities and themselves. The presentation showed powerful people who are changing school results, becoming successful business owners, empowering communities, and all from these skills they learned from the program. The graduates were more than inspired to become change agents in their communities and lead better lives.
Mrs. Mpho Mogotsi, newly elected Mrs. Universe Africa, was very excited after she graduated she said, “As Mrs. Universe Africa it is my mission to make a notable difference in Africa. I am so excited to bring these programs to all of Africa. I have always looked for something practical that would make an impact and now I have found it, with the Tools for Life training! God connected me with you. This is exactly what I have been looking and praying for!”
Another group of graduates who traveled all the way from the Limpopo province all vowed to use this knowledge to make a change in their communities.
One of the graduates was recently elected to the Gauteng Provincial Law and Human Rights Sector. She attributes her promotion to Tools for Life.
In sharing her success with other graduates, she said, “I recently got promoted and I don’t think that would have been possible without this training. My world has been constantly changing and improving. I operate better in life and I can solve problems much faster. Nothing is a challenge anymore. I am having so much fun applying these tools in my daily life and the change is visible. I can never thank you enough for these tools and I am ready to play my part in improving society.”
Many more shared how this training has enabled them to finally achieve their dreams and finally be able to bring solutions to their families and communities.
“This training is applicable to everyone from all walks of life. It doesn’t matter what religion, profession, race, color, or area people are from. Everyone can benefit from this practical skills training” concluded Hlayisi.
The Scientology Volunteer Ministers also vowed that they are open to bringing this to everyone in the country and are looking forward to the many more people that are going to receive this free skills training. They consider it to be part of their role in improving the conditions of many facets of life.
