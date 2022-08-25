Facilities Support Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 12% Rate

Facilities Support Services Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Facilities Support Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Facilities Support Services Global Market Report 2022”, the facilities support services market is expected to grow from $146.89 billion in 2021 to $165.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The facilities support services market is expected to reach $256.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.6%.

Key Trends In The Facilities Support Services Market

Facilities support activities companies are increasingly using technology to effectively recruit and manage candidates. These technologies offer features such as passive activity tracking, integration with email platforms and maintaining candidate databases. This reduces recruitment time, improves placement quality, and strengthens relationship with clients. Recruitment analytics software also provides helpful business insights for staffing agencies.

Overview Of The Facilities Support Services Market

The facilities support services market consists of sales of facilities support services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide operating staff to perform a combination of support services within a client's facilities. Examples of facilities support services include janitorial, maintenance, trash disposal, guard and security, mail routing, reception, laundry, and related services to support operations within facilities.

Facilities Support Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Maintenance Services, Security and Guard Services, Reception Services, Other Facilities Support Services

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud

• By Geography: The global facilities support services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Sodexo, CBRE Group, ISS A/S, Cushman & Wakefield Inc., Atalian Servest, Emcor Group, Alstom SA, ABM Industries Inc. and Grupo ACS.

