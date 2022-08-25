Packaged Burgers Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Packaged Burgers Market To Be Driven By Expansion Of Retail Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.30 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Packaged Burgers Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global packed burgers market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8.2%
The market is primarily driven by rising levels of urbanisation, which has resulted in changing consumer lifestyles. The growing global workforce, as well as their hectic work schedules are driving the adoption of on-the-go eating habits. Furthermore, the growing popularity of casual dining out activities among consumers, combined with the booming food and beverage industry is boosting demand for packaged burgers. As consumer health consciousness grows, many companies are offering vegan, protein-rich, gluten-free, and other frozen burger variants to meet dietary needs and expand their customer base.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Cooked ground meat or vegetable patties are placed inside sliced buns and topped with a variety of sauces in packaged burgers. They are then accompanied by tomato, lettuce, cheese, onion, pickles, and other condiments. When compared to freshly made burgers, these burgers are stored at low temperatures and have a longer shelf life. Furthermore, they are simple to prepare and are widely used in food establishments such as diners and fast-food restaurants.
The packaged burgers market can be broadly categorised based on the products into:
• Frozen Burgers
• Chilled Burgers
• Fresh Burgers
Regions covered:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• The Middle East
• Africa
• The Asia Pacific
Market Trends
The global packaged burgers market is being driven by the growing acceptance of plant-based packaged burgers. Frozen burgers have a longer shelf life and are sold as a ready-to-cook meal, which helps to drive demand for packaged burgers as consumers seek more convenient read-to-consume options. Vegan packaged burgers are becoming more popular in North America and Europe as the vegan population in the United States and the United Kingdom grows.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), BUBBA foods LLC, Kellogg Co., Paragon Quality Foods Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co. and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
